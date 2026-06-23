Gatekeeping the Frontier: When AI Access Becomes a National Security Concern

The export controls directive limiting access to Anthropic’s latest AI models may be the tip of the spear, securitising development in the industry.

On 12 June, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sent a letter to Anthropic issuing an export control directive to ‘suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside of the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees’. The company ended up suspending access to all customers to avoid conundrums in complying with the directive.

The justification for such a measure? Concerns over ‘emerging and foundational technologies that are essential to the national security of the United States’ and a disagreement over a perceived security flaw (jailbreak) that could be potentially exploited by adversaries.

The directive was issued three days after Anthropic launched their Fable 5 model (‘Mythos -class’ model for general use) and ten days since the White House’s publication of the Executive Order on 'Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security'. The EO foresees a ‘voluntary’ exclusive US-government preview of ‘covered models’, a pre-release granted before any other ‘trusted partner’, set by a classified threshold and ahead of anyone else.

Taken together these are the clearest and latest signs yet of a broader shift propelling us further into the securitisation of frontier AI, and with it the quiet relocation of the question of who may access these models from open politics into the narrower register of national security. If the EO hinted at that with the ‘voluntary’ USG exclusive access to the preview of the model before everyone else, the export control directive is the direct expression of the grip the US can exert on any AI lab (or tech company, more broadly) that gets too deep into ‘opening up capabilities to general public.’

At the moment, standards concerning access to frontier AI models are fragmented and determined in an ad hoc fashion by the AI labs for different stakeholders, and governments are, in their own way, attempting to reclaim agency, oversight and some level of control over these models.

To have a proper conversation about access to frontier models that sees through that securitisation, we need to talk about who, how, and when access matters, and develop shared benchmarks and processes for a more accountable and standardised approach to it across industry.

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