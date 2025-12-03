Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Gazans to receive shelter from thousands of UK-funded tents
Essential family tents funded by the UK have arrived in Gaza to provide shelter for thousands of civilians.
- 12,000 vulnerable civilians to receive UK-funded shelter in Gaza as tents finally allowed in
- As weather conditions deteriorate over winter, this equipment offers Gazans a lifeline
- Foreign Secretary continues to push for much more aid to enter Gaza, including vital shelter equipment still in the region
Essential family tents funded by the UK have arrived in Gaza to provide shelter for thousands of civilians. Over 1,100 tents reached Gaza yesterday, with more expected to arrive this week.
Each tent can provide protection for a family of five, with a living area and three-bedroom compartments. With temperatures dropping and worsening weather conditions, this can provide critical shelter for over 12,000 Gazans, including families displaced by the conflict over winter.
This reflects the UK’s commitment to supporting civilians in Gaza and ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to safe, dignified shelter.
The UK will continue push for other consignments of UK-funded aid which have been unable to reach the people there due to aid-flow issues and closed routes to reach Gaza.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:
The situation in Gaza remains dire, with worsening weather conditions compounding the critical issues caused by damaged infrastructure and over two years of conflict. Parents have been trying to shelter their children under broken roofs and open skies. These tents will provide a lifeline to thousands of people needing shelter, protecting them from the cold winds and relentless rain turning rubble into mud.
This is welcome news, but it is only one step. The major work of reconstruction is badly needed, so too is more immediate humanitarian support. Earlier this year I saw yet another consignment of aid stuck at the border in Jordan. This cannot be allowed to continue. The arrival of these tents shows the scale of potential impact when our aid gets in, and we will continue to do all we can to urge unhindered humanitarian access, the opening of all the crossings, the implementation of the peace plan, and a path to peace.
92% of homes across Gaza have been damaged or destroyed following the war, with thousands displaced. The tents, which form part of UK support to UNICEF, entered Gaza after moving to the border crossing at Kerem Shalom, following months of delay.
Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF Special Representative in the State of Palestine yesterday said:
The situation in Gaza is devastating as cold, and heavy rains continue to affect families living in extremely difficult conditions. Even with the ceasefire, daily life remains incredibly challenging for children in the Gaza Strip. UK Aid–supported tents have now entered Gaza and will provide urgently needed shelter to help families face the harsh winter. Much more is needed.
The movement of these tents represents months of ongoing work by the international community to push for greater aid access, and a unified effort between the UK and partners to capitalise on the new-found opportunity of the ceasefire.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gazans-to-receive-shelter-from-thousands-of-uk-funded-tents
