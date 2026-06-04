GCHQ confirms heavy Russian losses as Moscow avoids negotiations and civilian casualties grow: UK Statement to the OSCE

UK Senior Military Advisor, Colonel Joby Rimmer, cites GCHQ intelligence assessments on heavy Russian losses, criticises and condemns Moscow’s refusal to engage in serious negotiations, and highlights ever increasing and unacceptable civilian casualties as a result of Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine.

Mr Chair, only a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, one that safeguards its sovereignty, will deter further Russian aggression. The United Kingdom’s commitment is unwavering: we will maintain pressure on Russia, continue supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and help secure a peace that endures.

President Putin expected a swift victory. More than four years on, he has achieved none of his strategic aims, while inflicting immense suffering on Ukrainians and on his own people.

And make no mistake, militarily Russia is under severe strain. The Director of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) recently confirmed intelligence indicating nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, assessing that the Russian military is “going backwards on the battlefield”. Monthly losses remain extremely high, while territorial gains have slowed markedly in 2026. The already devastatingly slow rate of advance has halved so far in 2026. This illegal campaign only serves to consume vast resources, inflict mass casualties for limited, reversible gains.

Yet a state under pressure can still inflict immense suffering, as recent strikes and threats demonstrate. On 23–24 May, Russia launched one of the largest air assaults on Kyiv, damaging or destroying more than 30 residential buildings. In May alone, Russia fired 197 missiles, including 72 ballistic or hypersonic, alongside hundreds of daily drone strikes, levels that have now become deeply alarming in their regularity. In its latest mass attack on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Russia launched 656 drones and 73 missiles, resulting in the death of at least 18 civilians and leaving dozens injured. This was the largest ballistic/hypersonic missile attack since the full-scale invasion. Russia has not acknowledged responsibility for any of this.

Civilian suffering continues to intensify. In the first four months of 2026, civilian casualties increased by 21% compared to the same period in 2025. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, at least 16,149 civilians have been killed and more than 46,000 injured. The United Nations projects that up to 504,000 additional people could be displaced this year, with a further 2.7 million affected by ongoing strikes.

Russia’s warnings of “systematic strikes” on the capital and the targeting of decision-making centres are wholly unacceptable. Despite threats and warnings to evacuate, missions have remained in place, with the G7 and partners making clear they will continue to stand alongside Ukraine. This sustained presence sends a clear signal: attempts at threats intimidation will not succeed, and the international community remains engaged and visible in Kyiv.

Russia’s actions so clearly violate the core OSCE principles: sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the use of force. The Code of Conduct makes clear that such actions are a matter of direct and legitimate concern to all participating States, requiring solidarity and coordinated response.

Ukraine has demonstrated repeatedly that it is the party of peace, including by agreeing to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, and by engaging constructively with partners. Russia, by contrast, has failed to engage seriously. It continues to advance maximalist demands tantamount to Ukraine’s surrender, while prolonging negotiations and intensifying attacks. Russia continues to demand that Ukraine withdraw from areas it has failed to occupy after years of fighting. That is not diplomacy, it is attempted coercion.

Mr Chair, Russia can end this war now, by engaging seriously in negotiations, withdrawing its forces, and respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty. The United Kingdom is fully committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, security and right to self-defence. Thank you.

Invasion of Ukraine