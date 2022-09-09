National Cyber Security Centre
GCHQ mourns the death of Her Majesty The Queen
Director GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming, offers deep condolences to the Royal Family.
Director GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming, yesterday (8 September) offered his condolences to the Royal Family:
“It is with great sadness that we received the news this evening of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. I, and the whole of GCHQ, extend our deep condolences to the Royal Family.
“Her Majesty was the longest-serving recipient of GCHQ’s intelligence reports. She has been a constant in all of our lives and will be very much missed.”
