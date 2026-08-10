G-Cloud relaunches with biggest upgrade in its history

Government Commercial Agency's G-Cloud framework has relaunched, opening up an estimated £14 billion in opportunities for small British businesses.

G-Cloud 15 consolidates 3 separate frameworks into a single commercial agreement, making it simpler, faster and better for public sector buyers to procure all their cloud requirements in one place

£14 billion of opportunity for British business, with approximately 90% of suppliers being small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)

the most thorough supplier assessment to date, evaluating each vendor on quality, technical proficiency and pricing to provide increased confidence to buyers

Government Commercial Agency (GCA) has launched G-Cloud 15, the most significant upgrade to the UK’s public sector cloud procurement framework since its inception in 2012. The framework opens for public sector use later this month and represents a step-change in how the government buys cloud technology.

G-Cloud 15 consolidates three previously separate frameworks (Cloud Compute 2 and Lots 1-3 and 4 of G-Cloud 14) into a single, streamlined agreement. The agreement now has an updated scope incorporating services previously procured under the three separate frameworks. This makes it easier for public sector customers, from NHS trusts to local authorities, to buy all their cloud services in one agreement.

The framework is valued at approximately £14 billion over a 4 year term, with an estimated £3 billion in annual public sector cloud spend flowing through it. Call-off contracts can run up to a maximum of 60 months, giving suppliers greater commercial certainty and buyers longer-term partnerships.

It is the first G-Cloud agreement to be launched since GCA was formed on 1 April 2026, combining the Crown Commercial Service with several Cabinet Office Central Commercial Teams to create an enhanced executive agency. This also represents the first G-Cloud iteration to operate under the new Procurement Act 2023 and adopt an open framework format.

The SME agenda sits at the heart of G-Cloud 15. The new framework introduces several measures specifically designed to lower barriers and expand opportunity for smaller suppliers. For example, new and growing businesses can join the framework during an 18-month re-opening window after launch. They can also join at regular intervals throughout its four-year term, so they don’t have to wait years for the next iteration.

The framework’s modernised, industry-aligned classification system makes it easier for public sector buyers to find the right supplier. It also makes it easier for suppliers - particularly smaller ones without dedicated bid teams - to position their services accurately and be discovered.

Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Procurement Officer for Technology at GCA, said:

“G-Cloud 15 is a genuine step forward for small and medium-sized businesses wanting to work with the government. For too long, SMEs have faced barriers that hold them back from winning business - complex application processes, short framework windows, and procurement routes that favour incumbents. This framework addresses those concerns directly whilst enabling further access for British Businesses to Government and Wider Public Sector Bodies.”

G-Cloud 15 features the most comprehensive supplier evaluation to date, assessing every supplier against quality, technical capability and price. This means public sector buyers can call off services with greater assurance and without needing to conduct lengthy individual assessments, although they will also have the ability to test more deeply at call off and run a genuine competition for their needs.

Notes to Editors

G-Cloud is a framework to help public sector buyers procure goods and services from a list of pre-approved suppliers, who follow an open and fair process in line with public contracts regulations to join

The G-Cloud 14 framework remains operational until its expiry on 28 October 2026. All call off contracts must be in place (signed) by this date.

GCA is the UK’s largest public procurement organisation. GCA is a trading fund, an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, and a constituent of the Government Commercial Function.

We connect public and private sectors to achieve the best commercial and procurement outcomes for the UK and its citizens. We call this value for the nation.

To find out more about GCA, visit our website