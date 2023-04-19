Wednesday 19 Apr 2023 @ 10:20
Government Communications Service
Printable version

GCS apprentices revisited: Jatin and Amber

Ever wondered what happens after the GCS Apprenticeship ends? We return to 2 GCS apprentices from 2020 to find out where their government communication careers have taken them.

Meet Jatin Nayi

Back in 2021, Jatin Nayi told us what life was like as a GCS apprentice. Jatin is now a Corporate Communications Adviser at the Ministry of Justice. In his latest blog, he tells us what he has been up to since his apprenticeship and why he would encourage others to apply for the GCS Apprenticeship.

 “I really enjoyed the challenge of my apprenticeship and feel proud to have seized the opportunity for a permanent role at the MoJ. If you’re eligible, don’t hesitate to apply!”

Read Jatin’s blog.

Jatin Nayi

Meet Amber Warne

Another past GCS apprentice who continues to make waves in government communications is Amber Warne. Amber shared her experience in 2021 when she was in the middle of her 18 month apprenticeship. Amber is soon to join the Cabinet Office as Senior Communications Manager at Civil Service communications and external affairs. Since her apprenticeship, Amber tells us what she has been doing.

“I am excited to share that thanks to the opportunities I have been presented with in GCS I am starting a new SEO role in the Civil Service communications team, I look forward to new challenges and meeting the team.”

Read Amber’s blog.

Amber Warne

Related content

 

Channel website: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/news/gcs-apprentices-revisited/

Share this article

Latest News from
Government Communications Service

GCS launches the 2023/24 UK Government Communication Plan

13/04/2023 15:10:00

GCS recently (11 April 2023) published the 2023/24 UK Government Communication Plan. 

Introducing the UK Government Communication Plan

13/04/2023 12:10:00

Blog posted by: Simon Baugh, Chief Executive of the Government Communication Service, 11 April 2023.

GCS apprentice revisited: Amber Warne

11/04/2023 12:25:00

Blog posted by: Amber Warne, FCDO, 6 April 2023.

The building of a brilliant collaborative digital space for government communicators

23/03/2023 15:10:00

Blog posted by: Peter Heneghan, former Deputy Director of Digital Communications, Government Communications Service, 21 March 2023.

The central GCS team: here to support you

21/11/2022 12:25:00

In May, we launched the GCS Strategy, Performance with Purpose, with 30 commitments to be fulfilled between now to the end of 2025. 

Project Spark: GCS teams face the Dragons!

18/11/2022 15:20:00

On 2 November, the heat turned up when five innovative and brave teams from across GCS pitched their ideas in the inaugural Project Spark Dragons Den!

Improving my skills in strategic communications so I can help others

01/11/2022 11:10:00

Blog posted by: Rebecca Jakeway, Communications Lead for the Office for National Statistics’ international development programme, 28 October 2022.

Building a global standard for government communications

07/10/2022 16:10:00

Blog posted by: Ashley Winter, Head of Strategic Communications GCSI, 06 October 2022.

New WordPress platform for campaigns revealed

07/10/2022 12:10:00

Many of you will be familiar with the process for creating a no/low cost campaign website on the campaign platform using WordPress.

Integrating Digital Health & Care