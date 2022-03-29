GCS Apprenticeship 2022: Apply today

Yesterday marked the 7th year of the award-winning GCS apprenticeship programme going live. The application window for candidates is open for 3 weeks from 28 March to 18 April. Find out more about this fantastic scheme and how to apply.

The apprenticeship scheme aims to bring talented people into the Government Communication Service (GCS) from a diverse background of thought and experience, who have not previously considered a career in government. The scheme is an award-winning development programme and involves holding a full-time job, as well as working through the Level 4 Public Relations and Communications Assistant apprenticeship standard.

Are you thinking about applying to become an apprentice but not sure? Here are some quotes from GCS apprentices to show what it’s like being a GCS Apprentice:

“As an internal communications apprentice in GCS no two days are the same. I could be creating content, keeping colleagues informed of news, facilitating engaging events or using data and insight to suggest and make real change. Every day is an exciting challenge. I didn’t think opportunities like this were available in the North, but the GCS and the Civil Service are not confined to Whitehall. I’d encourage anyone, especially Northerners to get involved and be a part of it. This apprenticeship has opened up so many incredible opportunities and has helped me to grow my professional career as well as my personal skills. I completed my apprenticeship with a distinction and I can’t wait to see where it takes me next.” Ruth Archer

“Hi, I’m Izzy! I’m in my fourth month of the Public Relations and Communications Apprenticeship scheme and I’m working on the social media team at the Department for Education. Since starting this apprenticeship scheme, I have travelled across England on visits to film content for social media, as well as using video equipment in the London office to record ministers such as Michelle Donelan and Nadhim Zahawi. The most recent, upcoming opportunity is a trip to ITV studios where I will get to talk to the journalists. The wealth of development opportunities in the scheme is my favourite part – there is always something to look forward to! I have learnt lots of new skills in my role so far, I am now even leading on various things such as creating and presenting weekly & monthly analytics reports and organising co-ordinated social activity during campaigns, such as National Careers Week. For me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, where I am gaining experience across the different communications disciplines AND completing a level 4 qualification, which I take one day per week to study for. If you want the opportunity to try new things too, I urge you to apply now! It’s a no brainer. Good Luck.” Isobel Dowden

How to apply:

We are looking to recruit from the widest pool of candidates with a diversity of views and experiences so that the GCS can be truly representative of the society it serves.

You can find out more about the programme, including how to apply and the eligibility criteria by visiting the GCS website apprenticeship pages. Apply today, applications close on the 18 April

