GCS Apprenticeship 2024: Apply today!
The award-winning GCS apprenticeship programme is now open for applicants!
The application window for candidates is open from Monday 11 March 2024 until Monday 8 April 2024.
Find out more about this fantastic scheme and how to apply.
The Government Communication Service (GCS) Apprenticeship programme aims to bring talented people into the GCS who have a strong interest in communications and have not previously considered a career in government communications.
This includes school leavers without degrees, those with degrees in different subject areas and those who are considering a career change at any point. Put simply, this programme is directly relevant for anyone considering a career in government communications at any age and stage of their working lives.
During National Apprenticeship Week 2024, we found out what some current GCS apprentices got up to in their roles. Read their blogs to find out!
“What attracted me to an apprenticeship, rather than a degree, was the prospect of kick-starting my career whilst earning a salary and still gaining a qualification at the end. The work and learning balances out to be four days a week in the workplace and one designated day to carry out my assignments and studying.”Sarah Baxendale, GCS Apprentice, Government Legal Department
“As a GCS apprentice, no day is the same. Every role within communications is different and that is something I’ve learnt from speaking to other apprentices. I currently work in internal communications and have been working on editing and posting stories to our intranet.”Mandi Johal, GCS Apprentice, Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
