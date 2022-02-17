GCS Internship 2022 – apply now!

Applications are now open for the award-winning #GCSInternship programme. It is a six to 12 week paid placement within a government department or public body that gives students and graduates from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a government communicator in the Civil Service.

There’s no better way to get real-life work experience in the heart of government communications, gain an understanding of government, and earn a salary.

“It’s been four years since I applied for the Government Communication Service (GCS) internship scheme and I haven’t looked back since. The internship opened so many doors for me, that I didn’t even know existed.

I joined the GCS Local team, delivering government priority campaigns at a local level. The team were really supportive and welcomed my creativity, enthusiasm and ideas.

The internship kickstarted my career in GCS. Since then, I’ve been promoted twice, and now work in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as a Communications Manager within a high profile policy area.

If you’re eligible for the programme and have an interest in comms, I’d 100% recommend applying!” – Corina Sehmar, Communication & Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Defra

The Government Communication Service is committed to attracting and developing great communicators from diverse and underrepresented groups. There are certain requirements you must meet to be eligible for this GCS internship.

You can apply if you:

consider yourself to have a disability

are from a care leaver background

are from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background

from a lower socio-economic background.

You can find out more about the internship, including case studies from previous participants and what’s involved by visiting our GCS Internship webpage.

Apply for the GCS Internship 2022. Applications close on Tuesday 1 March.