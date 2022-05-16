Government Communications Service
GCS launches its 3-year Strategy
On Wednesday, GCS Chief Executive, Simon Baugh along with the GCS Executive Director Team: Lisa Hunter, Conrad Bird and Gem Welsh launched the GCS Strategy, broadcasted live from No.9 Downing Street to over 1,500 communicators.
The Strategy sets out the vision for the entire communications profession across all departments and ALBs (arm’s length bodies) for the next 3 years.
During the event, Simon outlined what the strategy covers as well as highlighting the importance of continuous change and improvement. Simon quoted:
“As times change so must we. As government communicators, it is our duty and responsibility to deliver life-changing communications to the public in the most efficient and effective way possible.”
This was followed by Lisa, Gem and Conrad each outlining the 3 pillars of the strategy: collaboration, innovation and great people.
Amrita Devaiah, who hosted the event, sat down with the executive team for an extended audience Q&A session with over 200 questions submitted virtually on Slido along with a number of questions taken from the live audience in the studio.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/news/gcs-launches-its-3-year-strategy/
