GCS Locations: Connecting, Learning and Growing GCS Communities

Since the Locations Strategy was launched last July, GCS Communities have been growing in Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh, Leeds, Sheffield and the South West/South Wales.

Glasgow and Edinburgh

At the end of November, colleagues met in Glasgow and Edinburgh for a co-working day. Sarah Matheson (HMRC) describes the day:

“I don’t even know where to start. I genuinely loved it! It was brilliant having other comms people working alongside one another and we took time to have lunch together and have a good catch up. I’m confident that this will become a real community. Several of us have already been in touch to work together and the more we do the more we can maximise the benefits.”

Manchester

In addition to a co-working day, the GCS Manchester community ran a Media teach-in, led by Niamh McKenna (Home Office), Asmar Gondal (HSE) and Declan Wilson (Network Rail).

Colleagues came together to share experiences and learnings, similarities and differences, challenges and opportunities, when working with the media in a ministerial department or government body comms team. Key learnings were:

It really helps to have relationships with the people you are dealing with and understanding where the final decision-making responsibilities lie Know where you can coordinate, collaborate and make trade-offs When you have had a success – show it off and sell it so you can build on it.

Sheffield

The Sheffield Communicators Group has grown to over 80 members, and is always welcoming new faces. There are members from across government as well as people from the public sector, which means there is a whole range of insights, experience and comms strategies shared in meetings.

Last month they heard from Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield (who coined the Goldilocks descriptor below). They delivered a really engaging presentation about how they worked in award-winning collaboration with Sheffield City Council on the ‘Sheffield – Your University City’ campaign, which showcased how Sheffield offers something for everyone.

A Goldilocks City – a city that is ‘just right’ in about every way. Close to the countryside but all the bright lights of a buzzing urban environment. Major brands alongside cool independents. Big enough to provide opportunities, but small enough to retain a close community feel. A huge and diverse community of communicators are proud to live and work in our Goldilocks City of Sheffield.

The next meeting is at PR agency Four Comms, in their Sheffield office on 6th February at 4pm. They will talk about how they use innovative PR strategy in their public sector campaigns.

Leeds

Leeds is welcoming a new Local Lead and brought people together on the 16th to discuss what they want to focus on over the next few months. With a guest speaker from Hatch PR (based in Leeds) it was a great session. For those on the Leeds mailing list, watch out for more information about how to get involved!

South West/South Wales

In December, the South West/South Wales met in person for the first time to define the South West/South Wales offer. The group discussed how to build the community, whilst making it accessible and balancing it around individual’s commitments. The group have plans for virtual and in-person events over the coming months and are keen for anyone in the region who is interested to get involved.

Liverpool

Colleagues in Liverpool will be meeting for the first time on Friday 15th March! Keep a look out for how to join in the GCS Newsletter.

Get involved!

Details about how to get involved can be found on the GCS Local Leads page.