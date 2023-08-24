Welsh Government
GCSE Results Day 2023: Education Minister congratulates students
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated young people across Wales as they receive their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results.
Formal GCSE exams took place this year with some support remaining in place, recognising the impact of the pandemic on learners. The support included advance information on exam content and a supportive grading approach.
At a visit to Ysgol Morgan Llwyd in Wrexham where he met students receiving their results Jeremy Miles said:
Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. You should all be proud of reaching this important milestone in your education.
I welcome these results as our journey continues back to pre-pandemic arrangements.
It’s inspiring to see what our learners have achieved. These learners have had to face immense challenges impacting on their learning opportunities over the past few years as they’ve progressed through their secondary schooling and onto their GCSEs.
Don’t be too disappointed or hard on yourself if things didn’t quite go to plan today. Working Wales is a great place for you to discover the choices you have available to you to plan your next steps, or speak to your school for advice and support.
I’d like to say a big thanks to our education workforce for their hard work and dedication helping students to fulfil their potential.
Young people may be entitled to financial support as they continue their education, whether it’s starting A-levels, vocational training or enrolling on an apprenticeship. Find out more.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/gcse-results-day-2023-education-minister-congratulates-students
