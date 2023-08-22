GSCE results day is just around the corner! With only a couple of days to go, I wanted to take this chance to say good luck to everyone who will be receiving their results this week. I want to wish you every success. I hope it’s going to be a day to celebrate!

You might be feeling all sorts of things as GCSE results day approaches: excited, apprehensive, nervous. While some of you may be counting down the days to results day, in eager anticipation of the next steps, I know some children will also be feeling a bit overwhelmed or anxious. All these feelings are completely normal. There is no right way to feel.

I have been so impressed by all the Year 11 pupils I have visited this year. Your time in high school was interrupted by the pandemic. You faced the challenges of online learning and being away from your friends and teachers. I am deeply impressed with the way in which all children and young people responded to this disruption.

I have seen how you are a strong, resilient generation, ready to grapple with whatever life throws at you. I have visited children preparing for GCSEs this year, putting in the hard yards of revision in preparation for exam day.

I sincerely hope that the grades you receive reflect all the hard work you have put in to get to this stage. But please remember that if your results aren’t exactly what you hoped for, all is not lost. There are still many options available to you. You should have a chat to your school and teachers about what to do. They’ll be there to offer you the help you need to progress to your next step.

In the meantime, I hope you manage to enjoy this week and make the most of the final few days of summer. You have achieved so much throughout your time at high school and your parents and teachers are so immensely proud of you. I hope the results you get on Thursday reflect the hard work that you have put in this year. Best of luck!