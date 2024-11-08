GCSEs: Pilot study reveals impact of data analysis on closing achievement gaps

Access to data and insights helps previously underperforming pupils match or significantly improve grades compared to their peers, research has shown.

The findings came in a report, released by Pupil Progress and the awarding organisation NCFE, investigating the impact that timely and easy access to course and skills-specific data can have on pupil engagement and motivation.

Using mock GCSEs, the pilot found that reliable question-level analysis data from formal assessments allowed leaders and teachers to derive accurate insights, empowering them to plan changes in course and curriculum.

In the space of three months, previously underperforming pupils showed remarkable improvement, effectively closing achievement gaps. The pilot also saw better communication between schools and parents/carers, as well as benefits to pupil and teacher wellbeing and cost and time savings.

Barnaby Grimble, Chief Technical Officer at Pupil Progress, said: “It should come as no surprise that being aware of the areas of strength and weakness improves teaching and learning. But it is fantastic to see consistent evidence of how Pupil Progress has supported leaders, teachers and students, to efficiently engage with their data and have such a wider impact on confidence, motivation, supportive conversations and ultimately empower our students to make great progress.”

Over 2,000 Year 11 English and maths learners across 12 schools in England participated in the pilot and were provided with:

exam board-specific trackers featuring granular question-level data

teacher tools to identify and tag underperforming students

student reports with detailed skill breakdowns and identified progress opportunities.

Teachers used the question-level analysis data on Pupil Progress from a December mock exam to inform changes to their curriculum, provide additional resources, and target interventions. Pupils and parents were given reports with a breakdown of the data highlighting areas of strength and progress opportunities.

A second mock exam was then sat and the change in data was analysed to see the impact on achievement. Pupils, teachers and leaders then gave feedback through surveys and interviews to provide further insights into the use of granular skills data, and its impact on closing attainment gaps.

Findings show significantly improved conversations between staff, pupils, and parents, enhancing learner agency, engagement, and motivation. Overall, the combination of tagging and question-level analysis contributed to higher confidence and clarity for both staff and pupils regarding their progress and next steps.

Paul O’Sullivan, Vice Principal at The Stockwood Park Academy, said:

“Having Pupil Progress has provided a tool for leaders to support teachers and departments that are not used to engaging with granular data. Leaders are having more data-driven conversations that they were not able to have before. These conversations are supporting class-based and department-wide strategies to raise achievement.”

The Pupil Progress report has been supported by NCFE’s Assessment Innovation Fund. Launched in 2021 to help provide evidence-based, alternative assessment solutions with real-life impact, it has already invested over £1 million across a range of innovative projects.

Sakina Khan, Innovation Project Manager at NCFE, said:

“This project exemplifies how innovative assessment solutions can bridge achievement gaps, fostering an environment where every pupil has the opportunity to excel. The positive outcomes we’ve seen underscore the critical role of timely, detailed data in driving educational success.”

To find out more and read the full report, visit the Pupil Progress AIF Pilot page.