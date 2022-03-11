GDP: Chancellor must use spring statement to promote wage-led growth

Commenting on the GDP figures, which show a rise of 0.8% into January, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“Our economy grows best when working people get more pounds their pocket to go out and spend. But real wages are falling, prices are surging and the illegal war in Ukraine is pushing us deeper into a cost of living crisis.

“Without government action, families will get poorer, spending will fall, and our economy will run into trouble.

“The Chancellor must come forward with a plan to get wages rising at the spring statement And he must get urgent help to families and businesses hit by soaring energy costs.”