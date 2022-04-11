WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
GDP: Cost of living crisis is putting the brakes on economic recovery, says TUC
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on today’s GDP figures, which show growth slowing to just 0.1% in February.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“The cost of living crisis is putting the brakes on our recovery as households cut back their spending. The Chancellor must come back to parliament with an emergency budget to keep families out of hardship and to keep the economy moving.”
