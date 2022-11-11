GDP: Government must use Autumn Statement to protect pay and shield workers from misery of recession, warns TUC

With today’s GDP data showing growth falling by 0.2 per cent, the TUC is calling on the government to use next week’s Autumn Statement to act now to protect pay and public services.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“The Tories crashed the economy – and now the country is on the brink of recession. As the government prepares for the Autumn Statement, ministers need to act now to boost the economy and to protect workers from soaring prices and the threat of one million lost jobs.

“Sunak and Hunt must not repeat the mistakes of Cameron and Osborne. Tory cuts over the past 12 years have meant the slowest recovery for a century.

“The government has a choice. Rather than a recession, they should choose more funding for the vital public services like schools and our NHS, pay rises for our dedicated public servants that match the cost of living, and investment in green tech to meet the challenge of net zero. This is how you build a fairer and more resilient economy.”