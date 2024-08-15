WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
GDP: Government plans for public investment can put economy “back in the fast line” – TUC
Commenting on today’s GDP data, which show growth of 0.6% across the last quarter but only 0.9% across the year, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Quarterly growth of 0.6% is a welcome improvement on the poor performance the country has seen over recent years. But after 14 years of Tory failure, the new government must continue to act to get our economy back into the fast lane.
“Recent output remains well below Britain’s potential, with the economy only expanding 0.9% across the last 12 months and consumer demand only up only 0.2% in the last quarter.
“The government’s new investment in green industry will help drive growth by revitalising UK manufacturing. And plans to rebuild public services with more teachers and health workers will strengthen our economy.
“Plans to boost workers’ rights will help get our economy back on track too. It will be a driver for higher productivity and higher wages. And when workers have more money to spend, businesses and services have the customers they need to grow.”
