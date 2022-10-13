WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
GDP: Government will push UK further towards recession if benefits are held below rising prices, warns TUC
With yesterday’s GDP data showing a contraction of 0.3% for August, and ongoing steep falls in manufacturing, the TUC warns that the government will push the UK further towards recession if ministers disable the ‘automatic stabiliser’ of inflation-linked benefit increases and fail to get pay rising faster.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“The government needs to boost the economy in a way that helps everyone – not just City bankers and big corporations.
“With inflation running at 10%, the government must come forward with a plan to get wages rising faster. And benefits like universal credit must be increased to keep up with rising prices too. Otherwise a deeper spending slump will push the UK further towards recession.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Start Me Up: Countdown to first UK satellite launch13/10/2022 09:05:00
Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, ground support equipment, and rocket are set to arrive in Cornwall this week ahead of the first satellite launch from the UK.
CBI's new North West Chair targets regional economic growth12/10/2022 15:20:00
Supporting businesses to overcome current challenges and build sustainable future growth is among the key priorities for the new Chair of the CBI North West Regional Council.
TUC Executive Committee statement on Ukraine12/10/2022 13:15:00
TUC Executive Committee statement given yesterday on Ukraine.
THREE-QUARTERS OF UK COMPANIES HIT BY LABOUR SHORTAGES IN LAST 12 MONTHS – CBI/Pertemps12/10/2022 11:25:00
Nearly half (46%) of those affected are unable to meet output demands, holding back growth.
NHS Confederation responds to Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector11/10/2022 16:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector and workforce.
LGA responds to care worker poverty rates11/10/2022 15:20:00
Responding to the Health Foundation’s report on one in five care workers living in poverty, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “This report is incredibly troubling. Care workers were on the frontline of the pandemic response, their work requires commitment, compassion and skill and they deserve pay that reflects this.
LGA responds to Skills for Care annual report11/10/2022 14:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector and workforce, which says there are 165,000 vacancies in social care.
CIPD - Falling vacancies suggest less demand for staff but with so few candidates to choose from the labour market remains tight11/10/2022 13:20:00
‘With unemployment so low and inactivity increasing there are fewer candidates available to employ’, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS