GDP: Lack of action to get pay rising will leave UK on slippery slope to recession, says TUC

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s GDP figures, which show that the economy grew by just 0.4% across the 3 months from March to May 2022

“With growth still slow, the government must not allow the cost of living crisis to become a slippery slope towards recession.

"An economy can only grow if people keep spending. But with prices surging, spending is falling fast, and Conservative ministers are attacking workers who ask for a decent pay rise.

“Inflation is already at 9 percent and rising. Working people need a genuine cost of living increase to keep up. The next Prime Minister must put real wage growth ahead of tax cuts for the wealthy.”

GDP monthly estimate, UK : May 2022