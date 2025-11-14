GDP reaction: “unspectacular” rise highlights need for policies to boost growth and protect economy, says IPPR

Ashwin Kumar, director of research and policy at IPPR, reacted to yesterday’s quarterly GDP figures

The figures show that:

In the third quarter of 2025, the UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent

First estimates of real GDP up by 1.3 per cent on a year before.

This is a decrease on the previous quarter, when the growth rate was 0.3, indicating that growth remains subdued.

“The UK continues to show unspectacular economic growth. The figures emphasise the need for the government to continue with its policies to boost public and private investment, reform the planning system, and improve our trading relationship with the EU.

The government needs to consider how it can provide more certainty to businesses looking to build and look at how it can reform taxes to promote growth.

This quarter’s GDP figures were also affected by a major cyber attack on one car manufacturer, emphasising the real effects of cyber crime, and the economic value of measures to protect the UK from such activity.”

