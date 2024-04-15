WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
GDP response - April 2024
CBI recently (12 April 2024) responded to latest GDP figures.
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, recently said:
“With the damp and dismal weather hitting retail and other sectors, it’s not surprising to see activity was broadly flat in February. But lower inflation is easing pressure on household incomes and spending, and the economy still seems to be on course to exit its mild recession in the first quarter.
“While growth was probably fairly modest over the first quarter, the outlook is improving with our business surveys showing growth expectations for the second quarter at their strongest for almost two years.
“But we need to get some momentum going in the economy without undoing hard work to bring down inflation. In this General Election year, it’s crucial parties of all stripes focus on structural challenges facing economy – like poor productivity and labour market pressure.
“What firms across all regions, nations and sectors tell us they need to drive sustainable growth, is stability and a long-term economic vision - which in turn will deliver prosperity to businesses and households alike.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA launches Sector Support Programme 2024/2515/04/2024 10:05:00
The Local Government Association (LGA) has launched its 2024/25 Sector Support programme.
Audit Wales has published its Annual Plan for 2024-25, setting out its key priorities for the year ahead15/04/2024 09:05:00
With the public sector in Wales continuing to face significant financial, demand and workforce pressures, the plan outlines the vital role of Audit Wales in supporting good governance, financial management, ensuring value for money and identifying early warnings of problems arising.
WWF and the Blue Carbon Research Centre launch partnership to safeguard coastal ecosystems12/04/2024 15:25:00
WWF and the Blue Carbon Research Centre (BCRC), based at the University of St Andrews, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at expanding expertise and capacity in blue carbon science.
NHS Confederation - NHS performance improvements welcome amid record demand12/04/2024 10:05:00
The NHS is still facing record demand following a very tough winter for services.
NHS Confederation responds to roll out of same-day emergency care services12/04/2024 09:05:00
Rory Deighton welcomed the NHS meeting its ambition to roll out same-day emergency care to every hospital in England.
UK Space Agency: UK and Canada enhance cooperation in space11/04/2024 12:20:00
The UK Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency have signed an enhanced MoU to further areas of cooperation and information sharing on space.
NHS Confederation comments on the Centre for Mental Health briefing on building a mental health workforce for the future11/04/2024 11:25:00
Sean Duggan comments on the Centre for Mental Health briefing on building a mental health workforce for the future
NHS Confederation - Breathing room for NHS in Wales as upcoming consultant strike suspended10/04/2024 11:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to news from BMA Cymru Wales of progress in ongoing disputes.
Financial services activity rebounds strongly in first quarter - CBI Financial Services Survey09/04/2024 12:15:00
Financial services business volumes grew at a fast pace in the first quarter of 2024 after having fallen in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.