GDP: Sunak is holding back growth by holding down pay, says TUC
Commenting on new data published today (Thursday) showing zero GDP growth in February 2023, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“It’s clear what’s holding back growth. Sunak and his ministers have sucked the life out of the economy by holding down the pay of millions of workers. Everyone’s cutting back their spending, so businesses are taking a hit too.
“Wages are the fuel in the tank that our economy needs. Ministers should stop fighting to make workers poorer. A competent government would put pay growth at the heart of the UK’s economic plan.”
