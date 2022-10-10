Gender Equality Taskforce in Education and Learning: Theory of Change report

This report contains the Theory of Change model and its accompanying narrative. The Theory of Change will help the delivery of the Taskforce’s agreed ambition: to end systemic gender inequality in education and learning.

What we were asked to do

The Equality in Education Team, which is part of the Scottish Government's Learning Directorate, commissioned the collective to facilitate workshops with the Gender Equality Taskforce in Education and Learning to produce a Theory of Change for the Taskforce's work. The key outputs were to design and facilitate three workshops and to compose this report containing the Theory of Change model and its accompanying narrative.

This ambition will result in all girls and young women in Scotland, including girls and young women affected by intersecting inequalities:

being taught by gender competent educational professionals ,

, not experiencing sexism, sexual harassment or gender based violence in the classroom or other educational setting and

and freely choosing subjects and areas of study, including those traditionally dominated by boys and men.

Throughout this report, our recommendations and findings are sense checked with the parallel work undertaken by the Children's Parliament and Scottish Youth Parliament. The Children's Parliament and Scottish Youth Parliament were commissioned to capture the views and ideas of children and young people on how we can ensure the Scottish education system is truly gender equal. This report has threaded through the voices of girls and young women alongside our recommendations.

