EU News
|Printable version
Gender Equality: The EU is breaking the glass ceiling thanks to new gender balance targets on company boards
The European Parliament yesterday formally adopted the new EU law on gender balance on corporate boards. By 2026, companies will need to have 40% of the underrepresented sex among non-executive directors or 33% among all directors.
On this occasion, President von der Leyen together with Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Dalli issued the following statement:
“This is a long-awaited moment, a moment to be celebrated as a breakthrough in gender equality.
“After ten years since its proposal by the European Commission, we will now have an EU law to break the glass ceiling of listed companies boards.
“There are plenty of women qualified for top jobs and with our new European law, we will make sure that they have a real chance to get them.”
Next steps
Once published in the Official Journal, the Directive will enter into force 20 days after publication and Member States will have two years to transpose its provisions into national law. They will have to ensure that companies strive to meet the 40% target for non-executive boards, or 33% for all board members, by 30 June 2026.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves amendments to German schemes, including up to €45 billion budget increase, to support companies in context of Russia's war against Ukraine23/11/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has approved the amendments to existing German umbrella schemes, including their prolongation and an up to €45 billion overall budget increase, to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
MEPs approve new rules to protect essential infrastructure23/11/2022 13:25:00
The European Parliament has given its final approval to rules on improving the protection of the EU’s essential infrastructure.
European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register a new initiative on “Whatever it Takes” European day23/11/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission yesterday decided to register a European Ctizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘European Day of “Whatever it Takes”'.
REACT-EU: Additional €1.5 billion for workers, employers and skills in Italy23/11/2022 10:38:00
Italy receives an extra €1.5 billion under REACT-EU to hire more young people and women, improve the skills of workers and jobseekers, and support Italy's economic recovery.
COP27: MEPs react to outcome of climate change talks in Egypt22/11/2022 10:25:00
Following the end of COP27 in Sharm el Sheik, the MEPs leading Parliament’s delegation commented on the outcome of the negotiations.
DPRK/North Korea: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile22/11/2022 09:25:00
The EU strongly condemns the DPRK’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone on 18 November.
Hybrid threats: EU concludes EU Integrated Resolve 2022 exercise21/11/2022 16:33:00
The EU has concluded the EU Integrated Resolve 2022, a joint exercise co-led by the Council of the European Union, the European Commission and the European External Action Service.
Global Gateway: Team Europe launches two initiatives in Central Asia on energy and on digital connectivity21/11/2022 15:25:00
High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell recently (18 November 2022) co-hosted the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference for Sustainable Development in Samarkand where he announced the launch of two EU Global Gateway flagship initiatives on Water, Energy and Climate, and on Digital Connectivity.
Cybersecurity at the EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies: Council adopts its position on common rules21/11/2022 14:33:00
The Council recently (18 November 2022) adopted its position on a draft regulation aimed at ensuring a high common level of cybersecurity across the EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies.