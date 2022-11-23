Gender Equality: The EU is breaking the glass ceiling thanks to new gender balance targets on company boards

The European Parliament yesterday formally adopted the new EU law on gender balance on corporate boards. By 2026, companies will need to have 40% of the underrepresented sex among non-executive directors or 33% among all directors.

On this occasion, President von der Leyen together with Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Dalli issued the following statement:

“This is a long-awaited moment, a moment to be celebrated as a breakthrough in gender equality. “After ten years since its proposal by the European Commission, we will now have an EU law to break the glass ceiling of listed companies boards. “There are plenty of women qualified for top jobs and with our new European law, we will make sure that they have a real chance to get them.”

Next steps

Once published in the Official Journal, the Directive will enter into force 20 days after publication and Member States will have two years to transpose its provisions into national law. They will have to ensure that companies strive to meet the 40% target for non-executive boards, or 33% for all board members, by 30 June 2026.

