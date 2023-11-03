Gender is the missing frontier at the UK’s AI Safety Summit

EXPERT COMMENT

AI safety decision-makers cannot prioritize abstract, existential risks over existing, everyday harms to individuals and communities.

Gender equality, and the recognition of gendered harms and risks, has long been an important commitment for the UK’s science and technologies agendas. This commitment must now extend to the UK’s approach to AI safety.

This week’s AI summit will focus on the safety of ‘frontier AI’, which the UK has defined as ‘highly capable general-purpose AI models that can perform a wide variety of tasks and match or exceed the capabilities present in today’s most advanced models’. The UK is approaching AI safety from a ‘risk’ lens, and the summit categorizes risks in two ways: ‘misuse’ and ‘loss of control’.

