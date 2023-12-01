Gender pay gap shows women are among those bearing the brunt of a broken civil service pay system, says FDA

A number of civil service departments have released their annual gender pay gap reports for 2023, all of which show a clear gap between the earnings of men and women.

In response, FDA Assistant General Secretary Lucille Thirlby said:

“With median salaries at each grade falling in real terms by between 12% and 23% since 2010, civil service pay is broken and today’s gender pay gap figures show women are among those bearing the brunt of this. The civil service needs to grasp the nettle and urgently reform its pay systems, and reducing the gender pay gap should be a priority for every civil service employer.”

Several departments, including the Cabinet Office, Home Office, Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing, Department for Transport and Department of Health and Social Care even reported an increase in their pay gap. Thirlby stressed the importance of properly resourcing departments in order to eradicate this imbalance:

“Civil service HR professionals who specialise in EDI are vital to helping employers action change to reduce their gender pay gap. The Autumn Statement announcement around considering ‘streamlining equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training and HR processes’ in the civil service shows what little value this Government places on these issues.”