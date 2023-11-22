WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Gender pay gap will take “decades to close”, says TUC
TUC comment on Fawcett Society’s Equal Pay Day
Commenting on the Fawcett Society’s Equal Pay Day today (Wednesday), the day of the year the average woman stops getting paid compared to the average man because of the gender pay gap, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“It’s clear our economy isn’t working for women. At current rates of progress, it will take decades to close the gender pay gap.
“Fixing flexible working would be a big step forward in raising women's pay.
“Workers should have the legal right to work flexibly from the first day in the job. And all job adverts should make clear what kind of flexibility is available.”
Editors note
- Gender pay gap: The gender pay gap is now 14.3% and TUC analysis reveals that at current rates of progress will not be closed until 2044.
