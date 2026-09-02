Gender pensions gap effectively means retired women go 4 months a year without a pension – TUC

Today (Wednesday) is 'gender pensions gap day’ when the average retired woman would effectively stop receiving a pension if it was paid out at the same rate as men, says the TUC.

Retired women get a third less pension than men – an income gap of more than £7,000 a year.

Women approaching retirement have built up half the workplace pension of men on average and are more likely to have no pension wealth at all.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak calls on Pensions Commission to deliver a “bold plan” to close gender pensions gap.

Prospect union has calculated that the income gap between men and women in retirement today is 32.9% - more than double the gender pay gap, and the equivalent of the average retired woman going for the four remaining months of the year without a pension.

The TUC is today calling on the Pensions Commission – established by the government to make recommendations on the pension system – to set out a “bold plan” to close this gap.

This should include measures to make workplace pensions work better for people in low paid and part-time jobs, and deliver a State Pension boost for those with unpaid caring responsibilities.

Reasons for the gap

The union body says that the main drivers of the gender pensions income gap are:

Unpaid caring responsibilities: women are much more likely to take time out of paid work or to work part-time due to caring commitments, either bringing up children or looking after older or disabled relatives. One in ten women aged 30-34 are out of paid work because of caring commitments – and women are 18 times more likely than men in this age group to be economically inactive for this reason. Analysis from the Pensions Commission shows the gap in pensions contributions widens significantly when women reach their thirties, and after the birth of their first child.

Gender pay gap: across their working lives, women persistently earn less than men and are more likely to work part-time and therefore accrue lower pension contributions. In particular, women are more likely than men to earn below £10,000 or to work in multiple jobs that pay below this rate – the threshold for employers to have to put workers into a workplace pension.

State pension: historic differences in the state pension have left currently retired women with lower state pensions on average.

Pensions Commission

The Pension Commission was established by the government last year to make recommendations on the long-term adequacy, fairness and sustainability of the pension system. Its final report is expected early next year.

The TUC says the commission's interim report – published in May – exposes how women, disabled people, and black and ethnic minority people are at considerably higher risk of not receiving a decent income in retirement.

The report describes a system in which, although participation rates in workplace pensions have doubled due to auto-enrolment, up to 19 million working-age people are not on track for an adequate retirement income.

The TUC says the Pensions Commission provides a much-needed opportunity to close the gender pensions gap and ensure that everyone receives a decent retirement income.

The TUC has highlighted three key solutions for narrowing the gender pensions gap for women retiring in the future:

Reforming the occupational pension system so that people on low pay don’t miss out. This should include phasing out the £10,000 automatic-enrolment earnings threshold that excludes many women from workplace pensions, calculating contributions from the first pound of earnings, and ensuring low paid workers can benefit from employer pension contributions even if they are unable to contribute themselves.

Ensuring the State Pension better recognises the value of unpaid caring and addresses the penalty faced by those who take time out of paid work because of caring responsibilities. This should include a Carer’s Credit to replace lost workplace pension contributions with additional State Pension on top of the flat-rate New State Pension.

Fixing the staffing crises in social care and childcare and ensuring universal, flexible, high-quality childcare is available to all. This will support women to stay in work whilst they balance work and care and address the underlying drivers of the gender pensions gap.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Everyone deserves dignity and security in retirement. But right now, too many retired women have been left without enough to get by – often because they spent time raising children and caring for loved ones through their working lives. “And many women in work don't get any sort of workplace pension at all because they don’t earn enough – frequently because of working part-time. “The workplace pension system needs reform so it works better for people on low pay and part-time workers. And women with caring responsibilities should build up extra state pension to recognise the value of that work. “The Pensions Commission's interim report exposed how and why so many women are at risk of poverty in retirement. Now the Commission must come up with a bold plan to close the gender pensions gap for good. “The government must grasp this opportunity to make sure everyone receives the decent retirement income that all workers need and deserve."

Sue Ferns OBE, Senior Deputy General Secretary of Prospect, said:

“The continuing fall in the Gender Pension Gap is positive but we are still a very long way from achieving parity, with women earning £7,200 a year less than men in retirement. “It is of particular concern that the gaps in some public sector pension schemes are even worse than the average. “We cannot become complacent that things will continue to improve. Trade unions will continue fight until there is true equality both in work and retirement.”

Women’s Budget Group Director, Dr Daniella Jenkins said:

"There is a common misconception that the gender pension gap is a relic of previous generational gender inequalities in the labour market, but it is actually baked into the systems that meet every generation entering the world of paid work, including young women now. "Tackling the unequal responsibilities for unpaid care work women are pushed into over their lifetimes is key to closing the gender pension gap long-term. But so too is reform to what is a dysfunctional pensions system. "I echo the TUC in their calls for the Pensions Commission to be bold in their recommendations for closing the gender pension gap. Women of every generation are depending on it."

Notes to editors:​

The TUC's response to the Pensions Commission's interim report can be read here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/research-analysis/reports/pensions-2050-evidence-and-future-priorities

Prospect’s report on the gender pension gap can be read here: https://prospect.org.uk/article/what-is-the-gender-pension-gap/

The Pension Commission’s interim report can be read here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/pensions-2050-evidence-and-future-priorities-interim-report

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