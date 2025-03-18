Electoral Commission
|Printable version
General election candidate spending and donation data published
The Electoral Commission has published headline figures for the money spent and donations received by candidates at the 2024 general election to give voters transparency over the money spent and received during the campaign.
The data shows how much candidates spent and received during the regulated period, which began the day after they officially became a candidate and ended on polling day, 4 July 2024.
Spending limits are in place at elections to ensure an even playing field. The limit for a candidate is calculated based on the type of constituency – borough or county – and the number of registered voters in that constituency.
Information on money spent and received by candidates during the campaign is submitted to the local Returning Officer after the election. The information is then passed to the Commission, so that candidates returns from across the UK can be published together in one place, for transparency and compliance monitoring.
Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, said:
“A record number of candidates stood in the last general election.
“Ahead of the election, the Commission worked to support candidates to understand and comply with their legal obligations and ensure they were able to campaign with confidence.
“We have seen high levels of compliance with the requirements. Our aim is to ensure a trusted and transparent system of political finance. We have reviewed the returns and have notified the police where there are potential concerns.”
The Electoral Commission provides guidance and advice to candidates, to support their compliance with electoral law. However, while it regulates the political finance laws which apply to parties and campaigners, it does not regulate candidate spending and donations, which is matter for the police.
Last month, the Commission published the spending returns of parties and non-party campaigners that spent £250,000 or less during the general election. To complete the picture of the money spent during the campaign, it will publish data relating to parties and campaigners that spent over £250,000 in the coming months. It is currently analysing all the data submitted and will share key findings in the summer.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of voters and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
- After elections, candidates and their agents must submit a candidate spending return to the Returning Officer at the local council within 35 calendar days of the result being declared. These must be made available for public scrutiny on request for a period of two years beginning with the date when the return is received.
- The law requires candidates who did not spend any money to submit a nil return. For major contests, such as UK parliamentary general elections, Returning Officers send copies of the candidate spending returns to the Commission.
- For the 2024 UK general election, candidate spending limits were increased to £11,390 + 8p per registered voter in a county constituency or 12p per registered voter in a borough constituency.
- The candidate spending tool allows users to find and analyse information on what candidates spent during the election campaign. It is pre-loaded with searches for candidates who spent the most and the least, and who received the most in donations. More information about the tool and the data it contains can be found on our financial reporting page. The Commission does not publish the full candidate returns as it does not have the legal power to do so.
- Spending and donation figures are published as they appear on the candidate’s return.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/general-election-candidate-spending-and-donation-data-published
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Young people want to learn more about politics and democracy11/03/2025 09:25:00
Young people and children want to learn more about elections and politics in school, according to new research by the Electoral Commission.
Young people in Northern Ireland less engaged in UK politics and democracy, new research finds10/03/2025 15:25:00
Research published today (Monday 10 March) by the Electoral Commission reveals children and young people in Northern Ireland are less likely to be interested in UK politics compared to their counterparts in the rest of the UK.
Political parties accept almost £100m in donations in 202406/03/2025 16:05:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £7,362,870 donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2024 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).
We need to tackle the abuse of candidates26/02/2025 16:05:00
The Electoral Commission will tell a cross-party group of MPs that more needs to be done to protect electoral candidates from abuse and intimidation. The regulator will today appear before the Speaker’s Conference (Opens in new window) to share the evidence it has from candidates, MPs, administrators and the public on abuse and intimidation at the general election, and to highlight the need for a coordinated response to the issue.
Northern Ireland party spending at general election published17/02/2025 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission recently published the full set of spending data from political parties in Northern Ireland (Opens in new window) who campaigned at the 2024 UK parliamentary general election.
First round of general election spending published14/02/2025 09:25:00
The Electoral Commission yesterday published (Opens in new window) the first set of data about spending at the 2024 UK parliamentary general election.
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (January)21/01/2025 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into the Labour Campaign for Electoral Reform. The investigation found that the members association failed to report donations on time.
Political parties accept over £9m in donations in third quarter of 202406/12/2024 13:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £9,681,128 in donations and public funds during the third quarter of 2024 (July to September), according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).