General election candidate spending and donation data published

The Electoral Commission has published headline figures for the money spent and donations received by candidates at the 2024 general election to give voters transparency over the money spent and received during the campaign.

The data shows how much candidates spent and received during the regulated period, which began the day after they officially became a candidate and ended on polling day, 4 July 2024.

Spending limits are in place at elections to ensure an even playing field. The limit for a candidate is calculated based on the type of constituency – borough or county – and the number of registered voters in that constituency.

Information on money spent and received by candidates during the campaign is submitted to the local Returning Officer after the election. The information is then passed to the Commission, so that candidates returns from across the UK can be published together in one place, for transparency and compliance monitoring.

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, said:

“A record number of candidates stood in the last general election. “Ahead of the election, the Commission worked to support candidates to understand and comply with their legal obligations and ensure they were able to campaign with confidence. “We have seen high levels of compliance with the requirements. Our aim is to ensure a trusted and transparent system of political finance. We have reviewed the returns and have notified the police where there are potential concerns.”

The Electoral Commission provides guidance and advice to candidates, to support their compliance with electoral law. However, while it regulates the political finance laws which apply to parties and campaigners, it does not regulate candidate spending and donations, which is matter for the police.

Last month, the Commission published the spending returns of parties and non-party campaigners that spent £250,000 or less during the general election. To complete the picture of the money spent during the campaign, it will publish data relating to parties and campaigners that spent over £250,000 in the coming months. It is currently analysing all the data submitted and will share key findings in the summer.

