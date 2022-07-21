EU News
|Printable version
General product safety regulation: Council adopts its position
Member States yesterday agreed on a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on the proposal for a regulation on general product safety (GPSR).
An increasing number of consumers buy goods and products online – a trend which was reinforced by the Covid-19 pandemic. To keep up with challenges linked to this trend, the GPSR proposal modernises the rules for online marketplaces and updates them for online businesses. The revised rules for general product safety aim to ensure that products of the digital age meet European safety standards.
Jaroslav Zajíček, Czech Deputy Permanent Representative yesterday said:
Products sold in the European Union, online or offline, must be safe. In light of technological developments and the increasing digitalisation of our economy, it is important that we revise the current product safety rules.
The GPSR proposal transforms the general product safety directive from 2001 into a regulation, as the directive was no longer suited to address current digital and technological challenges. Transforming the directive into a regulation will ensure a sound legal framework to ensure that products are safe and follow European standards.
The Council’s mandate
The Council position links product safety challenges to new technologies and to online marketplaces. Online marketplaces will have to make sure they know the traders and what kind of products they offer. Under the GPSR, they would also be required to establish a single point of contact in charge of product safety.
The GPSR moreover creates a single market surveillance regime that applies to all products and ensures that economic operators have a responsible person for all products that are sold online and offline. It also improves rules on the recall of products, on food imitating products, and on consumer remedies.
Next steps
Yesterday’s mandate has been endorsed by the Council’s Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper), which will allow the Council presidency to start negotiations with the European Parliament soon.
- European Commission proposal for a regulation on general product safety
- Council’s mandate for negotiations on a regulation on general product safety [will be added later]
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 28 46
+32 476 77 12 57
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Timmermans, Commissioner Simson and Commissioner Breton at the press conference on the Save Gas for a Safe Winter package21/07/2022 15:25:00
Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Timmermans, Commissioner Simson and Commissioner Breton at the press conference on the Save Gas for a Safe Winter package.
Substitution, solidarity and sobriety: the 3 “S” to prepare for a winter without Russian gas - Blog of Commissioner Thierry Breton21/07/2022 14:33:00
Blog posted by: Commissioner Thierry Breton, 20 July 2022.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the ‘Save gas for a safe winter' Package21/07/2022 13:25:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen on the ‘Save gas for a safe winter' Package.
State aid: Commission amends the Temporary Crisis Framework21/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted an amendment to the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, initially adopted on 23 March 2022 to support the economy in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Defence Industry: EU takes steps to invest almost €1.2 billion to support 61 defence industrial cooperation projects21/07/2022 11:33:00
The Commission announced plans to grant a total EU funding of almost €1.2 billion supporting 61 collaborative defence research and development projects selected following the first ever calls for proposals under the European Defence Fund (EDF).
Save Gas for a Safe Winter: Commission proposes gas demand reduction plan to prepare EU for supply cuts21/07/2022 10:33:00
The European Union faces the risk of further gas supply cuts from Russia, due to the Kremlin's weaponisation of gas exports, with almost half of our Member States already affected by reduced deliveries.
Environmental impact assessment: Commission takes GREECE to the Court of Justice of the European Union19/07/2022 10:25:00
The European Commission recently (15 July 2022) decided to refer Greece (INFR(2019)2217) to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to correctly transpose the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which obliges Member States to carry out an environmental impact assessment for certain large infrastructure projects.
Implementation of EU sanctions against Russia: Commission adopts proposal for “maintenance and alignment” package19/07/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently (15 July 2022) adopted a joint (High Representative-Commission) proposal for a new package of measures to maintain and strengthen the effectiveness of the EU's six wide-ranging and unprecedented packages of sanctions against Russia.
Single European Sky: Commission decides to refer Greece, Malta and Slovakia to the Court for failure to comply with EU rules on the provision of data link services18/07/2022 16:33:00
The Commission recently (15 July 2022) decided to refer Greece, Malta and Slovakia to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to provide and operate data link services for all operators of appropriately equipped aircraft flying within the airspace under their responsibility.
Ukraine: EU grants access to funding under the EU4Health programme18/07/2022 15:25:00
Recently (15 July 2022), as part of the Commission's ongoing efforts to provide support in the area of health, Commissioner Kyriakides visited Ukraine to meet Minister of Health Viktor Liashko and pay a visit to a medical centre for children as well as a patient rehabilitation centre.