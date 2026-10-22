Department for Education
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“Generational moment” as government acts on landmark antisemitism review
New training, guidance and practical resources will give teachers and leaders the confidence to identify, challenge and prevent antisemitism wherever it occurs.
A government commissioned independent review into antisemitism in schools and colleges has been published today and has found that antisemitism is a significant and growing challenge for the education sector, with Jewish pupils, students and staff experiencing antisemitic abuse, harassment and discrimination in schools and colleges.
The review, which was led by Sir David Bell, has been described as a ‘generational moment’ by the Education Secretary as it found that three in five Jewish pupils aged 16-19 had experienced or witnessed antisemitism. It also found that antisemitism has evolved and though it has ancient roots, it has taken contemporary forms, including when linked to the Middle East, which has made it ‘unacceptably casual’.
The independent review makes clear that in order for contemporary antisemitism to be rooted out in schools and colleges, so Jewish pupils and staff can feel safe, teachers and school leaders need clearer guidance and a more consistent approach across the education system.
The government yesterday accepted all 27 recommendations made in the report, recognising that antisemitism is a distinct form of racism and hatred that requires a clear and sustained response, as its modern manifestations are pervasive and pernicious.
Government will now take forward a wide-ranging package of measures, including dedicated antisemitism training for education leaders, strengthened safeguarding and political impartiality guidance, improved reporting of antisemitic incidents and enhanced support for schools and colleges managing complex cases.
An implementation group bringing together key stakeholders has been established to drive delivery of the recommendations, while Sir David Bell has been commissioned to undertake a one-year review of progress to ensure momentum is maintained and commitments are implemented. The group will support delivery across the education sector, help share expertise and best practice, and monitor progress against the review’s recommendations.
Education Secretary, Lucy Powell said:
Every child and every teacher should be able to go to school or college free from fear. Sir David Bell’s review shows we are a long way from that. Antisemitism is an ancient evil, and today it remains as pernicious as ever.
We have a duty to teach this generation and the next what antisemitism is, why it’s wrong and what happens when it takes hold. That goes for every school and college, whether or not they have Jewish staff and students. It’s part of teaching our young people the British values of tolerance, acceptance and respect.
Implementation is now my priority. I will make sure schools and colleges are better equipped to spot, challenge and prevent antisemitism wherever it happens.
Independent Reviewer, Sir David Bell said:
In leading this review, I have been seized of the urgency in tackling antisemitism in schools and colleges. Its modern manifestations are having a pernicious impact in too many places, so it is vital that my recommendations are acted upon and acted upon quickly.
Our schools and colleges play a vital role in educating the next generation of Britons. They are at the centre of our efforts to tackle antisemitism amongst the young. So, I call upon everyone with an interest in our nation’s future to redouble their efforts to ensure that our education system is safe for everyone, including our fellow Jewish citizens of whatever age.
Alongside practical support for leaders and staff, the response makes clear government will strengthen the treatment of antisemitism as a safeguarding issue - given antisemitic abuse, harassment and discrimination can have a significant impact on the safety, wellbeing and participation of Jewish children and young people.
The response also includes guidance to help schools navigate difficult issues relating to political impartiality and discussions about Israel and the Middle East, ensuring antisemitism is identified and challenged wherever it occurs.
Schools and colleges will also be encouraged to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, while new guidance and resources will help education professionals recognise and respond to antisemitism with confidence.
The reforms are designed to ensure education professionals are better equipped to understand how antisemitism manifests today, challenge antisemitic behaviour confidently and support pupils through difficult and sensitive discussions.
The government will strengthen the tools available to schools and colleges to prevent incidents from escalating and ensure concerns are addressed consistently and effectively.
By helping young people challenge prejudice, navigate difficult debates and develop respect for those from different backgrounds and faiths, we will build a stronger, more confident and more united Britain.
This work sits alongside the government’s broader efforts to tackle extremism, address rising hatred and heal divisions in society. By ensuring antisemitism is recognised, understood and challenged effectively, schools and colleges can play a vital role in creating communities where everyone feels they belong and where our shared values are upheld.
Notes to editors:
- The Government’s response includes action to:
- encourage all schools and colleges to adopt the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.
- introduce dedicated antisemitism training for leaders and safeguarding staff;
- strengthen key guidance, including Keeping Children Safe in Education and guidance on political impartiality.
- develop further resources to help staff identify and challenge antisemitism;
- improve reporting and recording of antisemitic incidents.
- provide enhanced support and advice for schools, colleges and local authorities dealing with complex cases.
- support better understanding of Jewish life, identity and contemporary antisemitism across the education system.
- strengthen support for schools and colleges discussing controversial issues and sensitive geopolitical events in a balanced, informed and impartial way.
- The implementation group includes:
- Jonathan Frisher - Student
- Ms Michele Phillips - Assistant Director at Someone Else’s Eyes
- Rabbi David Meyer OBE - CEO PaJeS (Partnerships for Jewish schools)
- Noni Csogor - Senior research and Policy Manager, Sixth Form Colleges Association
- Mark Rusling - Head of Training, Antisemitism Policy Trust
- Ruben Persey - Vice President Campaigns, Union of Jewish Students
- Natalie Highfield, Senior Policy & Equalities Advisor at NAHT, the school leadership union
- Jeff Greenidge, Director for Diversity & Governance, Association of Colleges
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/generational-moment-as-government-acts-on-landmark-antisemitism-review
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