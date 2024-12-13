Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Generative AI developers, it’s time to tell people how you’re using their information
Blog posted by: Stephen Almond is the ICO's executive director of regulatory risk, 12 December 2024.
In January we launched our consultation series on data protection in generative AI, receiving over 200 quality responses from stakeholders. We are publishing our outcomes report which details our policy positions on generative AI and sets out what further work is still needed by industry.
We looked at five areas which resulted in us refining our position in two key areas: the lawful basis for web scraped data to train generative AI models and the engineering of individual rights into generative AI models. We found a serious lack of transparency, especially in relation to training data within the industry, which our consultation responses show is negatively impacting the public’s trust in AI.
Generative AI developers, it’s time to tell people how you’re using their information. This could involve providing accessible and specific information that enables people and publishers to understand what personal information has been collected. Without better transparency, it will be hard for people to exercise their information rights and hard for developers to use legitimate interests as their lawful basis.
We have been clear in our view that generative AI offers great potential for the UK and the opportunity must be realised in a responsible way that appropriately considers data protection law. We have engaged openly to develop our positions. We have also been clear that there is no excuse for generative AI developers not to embed data protection by design into products from the start.
Our engagement is ongoing, and global, and we continue to work with government, other digital regulators and our international counterparts to play our part in safeguarding people and enabling responsible innovation.
I encourage firms looking to innovate responsibly to get advice from us through our Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Advice service, as well as from other regulators through the DRCF AI & Digital Hub.
Our report provides regulatory clarity and certainty which will enable responsible AI developers to thrive. We will now focus our attention on organisations that are not doing enough.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/12/generative-ai-developers-it-s-time-to-tell-people-how-you-re-using-their-information/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Rogue companies receive fines totalling £290k for making millions of nuisance calls12/12/2024 12:25:00
We have fined two companies, based in Greater Manchester, a total of £290k and issued them both with enforcement notices after they were found to have made numerous nuisance phone calls to people – who'd opted out of receiving marketing calls – attempting to sell them life insurance and debt management solutions.
Manchester employee handed suspended prison sentence for illegally accessing personal information12/12/2024 10:05:00
A motor insurance worker who unlawfully accessed personal information has been handed a suspended prison sentence after an investigation by the Information Commissioner’s Office.
ICO takes regulatory action against four public authorities under the FOI Act11/12/2024 09:10:00
We have taken action against four public authorities for continued failings to meet their obligations under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Statement on the public sector approach10/12/2024 09:10:00
Statement given yesterday on the public sector approach.
Statement on the public sector approach from the Permanent Secretary of DSIT09/12/2024 12:25:00
Statement on the public sector approach from the Permanent Secretary of DSIT.
Advice to local authorities facing financial restrictions28/11/2024 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Terna Waya, Senior Upstream Regulation Officer, Freedom of Information and Transparency and Ribia Nisa, Team Manager, Public Advice and Data Protection Complaints Services, 28 November 2024.
Data protection is not an excuse when tackling scams and fraud22/11/2024 12:25:00
We are calling on organisations to share personal information responsibly to protect their customers from scams and fraud.
Our lives, our privacy: the 40 items that shaped 40 years of privacy rights20/11/2024 09:10:00
We are marking our 40th anniversary by launching a digital exhibition telling the story of the most important moments in privacy and information rights over the past four decades.
Using Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to unlock value from data responsibly18/11/2024 10:15:00
On Thursday 7 November, DSIT’s Responsible Technology Adoption (RTA) Unit and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) published the Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) Cost-Benefit Awareness Tool.