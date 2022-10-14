Genomics strategy launched by NHS England

The NHS recently (12 October 2022) launched its first Genomics Strategy, illustrating its ambitions to accelerate the use of genomic medicine across the NHS over the next five years.

The NHS has long championed the development of genomics since the 1960s and was instrumental in the 100,000 Genomes Project, which improved the understanding of causes, treatment and care of rare diseases and cancer.

The strategy released recently demonstrates the NHS’ ambition to ensure that genomics is available to all as part of routine care across the service and how stakeholders across the healthcare sector can work together to deliver the vision set out.

In order to meet this bold objective, the focus will be on four key priorities over the next five years, including ensuring “genomics is at the forefront of the digital and data revolution”.

A key priority action includes developing an interoperable informatic and data infrastructure, with commitments to set out shared data standards and work with partners like Genomics England to release a genomics informatics implementation plan. The NHS is also planning to undertake work to assess potential benefits of creating a genomic healthcare record.

Strategy pillars highlight how the NHS can encourage patients to take preventative action, ensure the correct support, and access world-leading treatments.

The true potential of genomics treatment in improving patient care is already being realised today. Alongside its genomics strategy, NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard also announced the creation of the world’s first national genetic testing service enabling the delivery of rapid life-saving checks for babies and young children. This ground-breaking service will allow for the diagnosis of severely ill babies and children within days rather than weeks, meaning life-saving treatment can commence at a much earlier stage.

Last week, techUK organised an event with NHS England to present the genomics interoperability vision. You can read here a summary of the presentation given at the event, along with the slides. A follow-up event is now planned for 2023.

Speaking about the recent announcement, Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said:

“The NHS is recognised worldwide as a world leader in genomics, and this new service proves just that — it also builds on our Long Term Plan commitment to deliver the most medically advanced services possible for all our patients — boosting the life chances of thousands across the country.”

techUK members working in this space are encouraged to get in touch with the Health and Social Care team to share their feedback on the strategy and the role technology will play in helping to achieve the ambitious vision set out recently.

You can see the strategy in full here.