techUK
|Printable version
Genomics strategy launched by NHS England
The NHS recently (12 October 2022) launched its first Genomics Strategy, illustrating its ambitions to accelerate the use of genomic medicine across the NHS over the next five years.
The NHS has long championed the development of genomics since the 1960s and was instrumental in the 100,000 Genomes Project, which improved the understanding of causes, treatment and care of rare diseases and cancer.
The strategy released recently demonstrates the NHS’ ambition to ensure that genomics is available to all as part of routine care across the service and how stakeholders across the healthcare sector can work together to deliver the vision set out.
In order to meet this bold objective, the focus will be on four key priorities over the next five years, including ensuring “genomics is at the forefront of the digital and data revolution”.
A key priority action includes developing an interoperable informatic and data infrastructure, with commitments to set out shared data standards and work with partners like Genomics England to release a genomics informatics implementation plan. The NHS is also planning to undertake work to assess potential benefits of creating a genomic healthcare record.
Strategy pillars highlight how the NHS can encourage patients to take preventative action, ensure the correct support, and access world-leading treatments.
The true potential of genomics treatment in improving patient care is already being realised today. Alongside its genomics strategy, NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard also announced the creation of the world’s first national genetic testing service enabling the delivery of rapid life-saving checks for babies and young children. This ground-breaking service will allow for the diagnosis of severely ill babies and children within days rather than weeks, meaning life-saving treatment can commence at a much earlier stage.
Last week, techUK organised an event with NHS England to present the genomics interoperability vision. You can read here a summary of the presentation given at the event, along with the slides. A follow-up event is now planned for 2023.
Speaking about the recent announcement, Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said:
“The NHS is recognised worldwide as a world leader in genomics, and this new service proves just that — it also builds on our Long Term Plan commitment to deliver the most medically advanced services possible for all our patients — boosting the life chances of thousands across the country.”
techUK members working in this space are encouraged to get in touch with the Health and Social Care team to share their feedback on the strategy and the role technology will play in helping to achieve the ambitious vision set out recently.
You can see the strategy in full here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/genomics-strategy-launched-by-nhs-england.html
Latest News from
techUK
White House releases Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights14/10/2022 14:38:00
On Tuesday 4 April, the US White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (WHOSTP) published a Blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights”, setting out five principles which should guide the design, use and deployment of Automated systems.
The Electronic Trade Documents Bill paves the way for paperless trade14/10/2022 11:25:00
On 12 October, the Electronic Trade Documents Bill entered the UK Parliament and began its journey through the legislative process. In times of the rising cost of living and inflation, this this great news for the trade community as we need to make it as easy as possible for small businesses to trade across borders.
FS Programme Briefing | Operational Resilience from a macroprudential perspective12/10/2022 16:25:00
The Financial Stability Institute (FSI) have published their 17th Brief paper, covering the macroprudential perspective of financial service’s quickly developing policy-making environment around operational resilience.
Guest blog: Population Health Management - You may be doing more than you think…12/10/2022 14:38:00
Guest blog by Daniel Catt, UK General Manager, MedeAnalytics.
The strength and power of Ada Lovelace Day12/10/2022 11:10:00
The achievements of women in STEM celebrated yesterday (11 October) as we remember Ada Lovelace and look to inspire future generations of female tech leaders.
The FTIR: Fit to deliver for 5G and full fibre four years on?12/10/2022 10:10:00
We are making progress and delivering on full fibre. Ofcom’s most recent analysis shows that over 11 million UK homes are now covered by full fibre – increasing rapidly from its previous analysis in 2021. This is a good news story to celebrate – but the hardest work is yet to come.
Splunk: How data holds the key to resilient public services10/10/2022 16:25:00
Visions for the Smarter State and the role digital technologies, cyber security, and services play in unlocking the next wave of transformation in delivering resilient public services.
The new US Executive Order for transatlantic data flows: where does that leave the UK?10/10/2022 11:25:00
Businesses were pleased by President Biden’s Executive Order proposing new commitments for EU-US data flows.