GeoPlace achieves Silver Status in first sustainable business assessment
GeoPlace is proud to announce that it has achieved Silver status in its first Sustainable Business Assessment, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s sustainability journey.
This recognition, awarded following a rigorous evaluation by Groundwork’s Sustainability Team, reflects GeoPlace’s strong commitment to reducing its environmental impact and embedding sustainability across its operations. Key achievements include a 56.21% reduction in carbon emissions from the 2019 baseline, robust governance structures, a proactive Environment Group, and the rollout of Carbon Literacy training to staff. The evaluation also acknowledged GeoPlace’s key involvement in the HAUC Road to Net Zero initiative, contributing to a net-zero calculator for roadworks.
The assessment praised GeoPlace’s leadership engagement, increase in operational efficiency, adoption of cloud-based IT infrastructure, and socially responsible initiatives including employee wellbeing and charitable support.
“We’re delighted with this result,” said Nick Chapallaz, Managing Director of GeoPlace. “Silver status is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the dedication of colleagues across the organisation. It’s also just the beginning—thanks to the support of Groundwork, we’ve got a clear action plan in place to drive even greater progress over the next 12 months.”
Key next steps include a procurement review to identify environmental risks and opportunities, development of SMART sustainability objectives, enhanced community engagement, and wider sustainability training across the business.
Original article link: https://www.geoplace.co.uk/press/silver-sustainable-business-assessment
