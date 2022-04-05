GeoPlace’s annual conference will take place on 10th and 11th May 2022, with the theme of ‘Connecting People to Places’. The event is online, reflecting appreciation shown in 2021 for opportunities to interact with speakers and peers, and to review a far wider range of extra materials while attending the event. With 877 registrations to last year’s conference, interest is expected to be similarly high for this year’s event.

With 38 speakers over the two days, this year’s GeoPlace conference will explore a wide range of society’s most relevant themes, examining the need for the precise location information that sits at the heart of public services, and of good commerce and excellent governance too.

Every service provider needs to make a connection between people and places, whether that’s powering a morning shower, connecting to superfast broadband and 5G, voting, or paying council tax. The role for location cannot be overvalued in the fabric of our everyday lives.

Lighting the highways, repairing potholes and having bins collected; supporting vulnerable people (particularly important as the pandemic settles but has not ceased to be a concern) getting shopping delivered, getting a mortgage or securing a lease, and insuring a home, too.

Energy – its distribution and cost – is in the news. At GeoPlace 2022, speakers will be looking at the impact of joined-up systems behind the scenes, making it possible to ensure the most vulnerable in society get the support they need: a warm home, a safe home, and the chance to move home with the minimum of disruption to life.

Address and street data, with their associated UPRNs and USRNs are the magic ingredients that connect services to people to places.

GeoPlace 2022 runs in eight one-hour sessions over two days with speakers from several local authorities, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, Ordnance Survey on behalf of Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, the Geospatial Commission, HM Land Registry, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the Local Government Association, the fire service and industry champions such as Zoopla and Nationwide.

Day one of the event focusses on:

Warmer, more sustainable homes

Stronger British infrastructure

Improving the property chain

Safer, more secure buildings

Day 2 of the conference is more focussed on local authority data Custodians, but other people interested in data management are more than welcome:

Your data, supporting local public services

From planning to maintenance to demolition, the lifecycle of address and street data

Using UPRNs and USRNs to integrate the data in your authority

The year ahead

The conference will deliver answers to key questions, and highlight how we might learn from each other – using cross-sector knowledge to make advances, society-wide.

We must still support the vulnerable. We need smarter homes and a more efficient property chain. Britain’s infrastructure is not only physical, but also digital, and data-sharing is the way to deliver efficiency nationwide. We have sustainability on our mind, and basic know-how and case studies – embedding location intelligence in the heart of our business – are very much connected to the topics we’ll be exploring.

The conference is free of charge to attend. See the agenda and register at https://www.geoplace.co.uk/news-events/events/conference.

GeoPlace would like to warmly thank the event sponsors:

Cadcorp

Cadline

Cyclomedia

Geoxphere

Idox

Mallon Technology

Geospatial Commission

Ordnance Survey

StatMap

Verisk

NOTES

About GeoPlace

GeoPlace LLP is a public sector limited liability partnership between the Local Government Association (LGA) and Ordnance Survey (OS).

GeoPlace is a world class expert in address and street information management, working internationally as well as in the UK to help our partners and customers maximise the value of their spatial information for better decision making.

GeoPlace maintains a national infrastructure that supports the address and street information needs of the public and private sectors. Its work relies heavily on close working relationships with every local authority in England and Wales. This relationship has been developed over 15 years, to build the National Address Gazetteer infrastructure and National Street Gazetteer. OS develops the range of AddressBase products from the National Address Gazetteer and OS MasterMap Highways Network from the NSG. Both datasets underpin efficient and effective services, bringing direct service delivery benefits to users.

These unique reference numbers link datasets together and share information with other organisations who also use them. They provide a comprehensive, complete and consistent identifier throughout a property's life cycle – from planning permission or street naming through to demolition.