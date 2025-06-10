Geopolitical competition straining peace and environmental protection in Antarctica, MPs find in new report

Report: The UK and the Antarctic environment

Geopolitical tension and the prospect of potential mineral reserves are straining peace and environmental protection in Antarctica, MPs say in a report published yesterday.

The cross-party Environmental Audit Committee has published its report on ‘the UK and the Antarctic environment’, following an inquiry begun by its predecessor Sub-Committee on Polar Research in the last Parliament.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the consensus-based operation of the Antarctic Treaty System, complicating international cooperation,” MPs say. “While the Antarctic Treaty System has largely insulated Antarctica from geopolitical tensions, they clearly have an effect.”

MPs also find that climate change in Antarctica poses an “existential risk” to the UK by driving sea level rise, making it imperative to act now to protect both the Antarctic ecosystem and the UK’s coastlines.

The Committee argues for the importance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, to prevent further destabilisation of Antarctica’s ice sheets and glaciers, and recommends the Government continue to take a leading role within the Antarctic Treaty System and the UN’s COP climate negotiations, including by ensuring that Antarctic issues are consistently represented.

The report comes after the Prime Minister pledged to spend 3% of GDP on defence in the next Parliament, partly to counter the threat posed by Russia, while the Defence Committee recently heard evidence on Russia’s decades-long “remilitarisation” of the Arctic.

The region is governed by the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS), through which members agree to use Antarctica for peaceful and scientific purposes only. This system has successfully preserved the region since it was established in 1959, but the Committee warns that increasing geopolitical tensions, particularly the war in Ukraine, are putting significant strain on this consensus.

This tension threatens to undermine the ability of states to respond to climate change in Antarctica, risking further disruption to Antarctica’s unique ecology and biodiversity, with consequences for the rest of the world. For example, experts warned the Committee that the decline of the Emperor Penguin – found only in Antarctica –is not only a conservation concern, but a stark signal of the broader disruptions caused by climate change.

The Committee also highlights concerns around the environmental risks posed by any interest in Antarctica’s mineral resources. Mining is banned under the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, which remains in force indefinitely. However, some reports have suggested that Russia may have conducted seismic surveys in Antarctic waters. If substantiated, the Committee warns that such actions would endanger the fragile Antarctic environment.

“Failure to address these concerns could set a dangerous precedent, opening the door for future exploitation, and threatening the environmental protections that the Antarctic Treaty System was designed to uphold,” the Committee says, recommending that the UK and other parties maintain robust oversight and collaboration to ensure strict adherence to the Protocol.

The Committee recommends that the UK continue to lead efforts to protect Antarctica by reinforcing partnerships within the Treaty System. It encourages the Government to foster dialogue with all treaty members, including China. It also recommends expanding joint research efforts, so the UK can play a pivotal role in shaping informed decisions on climate change and environmental protection within the ATS.

MPs also reject the use of geoengineering – human interventions in the Earth’s climate system, designed to counter climate change – in Antarctica. They say these projects appear to be impractical due to their high costs, technical challenges and environmental risks.

Relying on geoengineering over addressing the causes of Antarctic ice loss risks delaying action to reduce carbon emissions, the Committee says, and it recommends the Government firmly prioritise decarbonisation as the most effective, affordable, and sustainable response to climate change.

Chair comment

Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Toby Perkins, MP, yesterday said:

“When the Antarctic Treaty System was established in 1959, competing claims to Antarctica were frozen. States agreed to cast aside their strategic interests and preserve the region for scientific research and sustainability. Right now, there is a real risk of that consensus disintegrating. “It is impossible to overstate how critical this region is to our shared future. We must work to dial down the temperature in Antarctica, both in regard to the geopolitical tensions between states and in ocean temperatures that drives ice melt and sea level rise, which affect us here in the UK too. “The UK has played a crucial role in Antarctic marine protection, sustainable fisheries management, and research and science through its world class research institutes. In light of cuts to the UK’s international aid budget, the Government should commit to sustained funding for the Blue Belt Programme through the Official Development Assistance or other mechanisms, with an emphasis on science, monitoring and enforcement. “The UK has also previously played a leading role in maintaining the Antarctic Treaty System and promoting climate science across the region. Now is the time to go further, by expanding joint scientific research efforts and working with our partners to make the case for consensus.”

