Chatham House
|Printable version
Geopolitical corporate responsibility can drive change
EXPERT COMMENT
Russia’s long invasion of Ukraine is testing the commitment of business, but this could see the emergence of a new pillar of support for the rules-based international order.
The massive exit of more than 1,000 international companies from Russia has surpassed – by a factor of nearly ten in merely four months – the number which pulled out of apartheid-led South Africa over an entire decade.
These company exits extend beyond those industries targeted for sanctions – oil and gas, banks and financial services, aerospace, and certain technology sectors – to include hundreds in consumer products ranging from Levi’s and H&M clothing to Coca-Cola and McDonalds. Many of these companies may wish to return to a post-conflict – or post-Putin – Russia, while a few have already sold their Russian operations, as McDonald’s has to an existing Siberian licensee.
Both reputational and operational factors are driving the huge exodus: reputational as companies have chosen to disassociate themselves from Putin’s regime; operational as transportation routes and supply chains have been interrupted.
Few of these companies have made explicit the principles at stake, while many still face ‘tricky legal, operational and ethical considerations’ and some have kept operations in place. But the collective impact of the exit in response to Russia’s affront to international law has sent shockwaves around the world.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/07/geopolitical-corporate-responsibility-can-drive-change
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Timing is the key to the Gulf replacing Russian oil28/07/2022 13:38:00
The consent by the Saudi leadership to consult the US on global oil market issues is a sign Riyadh is playing its own game. Moscow’s interests are not a factor.
How the Captagon trade impacts border communities in Lebanon and Syria28/07/2022 10:33:00
Any policy designed to counter the growing Captagon trade must take into account its impact on local border communities.
A feminist and postcolonial approach to nuclear politics21/07/2022 16:43:00
The July issue of International Affairs includes eight articles on the global nuclear order and eight more covering Chinese lending, abortion rights, and global security.
Biden's Middle East trip shows the long game is his aim21/07/2022 13:38:00
The US president was focused on repairing ties with traditional regional partners, but he also aimed to redefine the contours of future US regional cooperation.
Intelligence is dead; long live Artificial Intelligence15/07/2022 16:25:00
Alarmist narratives on AI detract from the existing ethical and legal risks stemming from these technologies.
Will the next UK prime minister disrupt or cooperate?15/07/2022 13:43:00
As the Conservative leadership contest enters its frenetic phase, little has been said yet about how the next UK prime minister should engage with the world.
Johnson quits the stage, but his foreign policy plays on08/07/2022 13:38:00
Despite the theatrics of Boris Johnson resigning, the UK approach to global issues such as Ukraine, China, and the Indo-Pacific will not change with a new leader.
COP27: Navigating a difficult road to Sharm El-Sheikh07/07/2022 12:20:00
Against a backdrop of rising urgency, COP27 in Egypt will bring all aspects of climate action into the spotlight – but especially the role of the host country.