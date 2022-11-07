Chatham House
|Printable version
Geopolitical problems must not hamper progress at COP27
EXPERT COMMENT
With so many issues urgently needing attention, it is vital countries put aside their differences and fund the solutions to worsening global climate impacts.
Although global attention on COPs fluctuates from year to year, ultimately all of them are important, even those where big decisions are not expected. One of the reasons for this is that the coming together of all parties can act as push mechanisms for new political leadership on climate to emerge, in sometimes unexpected ways.
At COP26, the US turnaround on climate following the election of President Joe Biden provided hope and momentum. For COP27, it appears likely Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil could be the star attraction, with the potential to inject new urgency into the process.
Brazil’s narrow bucking of the global trend towards more right-wing, less climate-committed leadership – as seen in Sweden and the UK – has raised hopes for positive outcomes from the summit. It will be interesting to see if US and Brazilian leadership might be greater than the sum of their parts, especially in the context of souring US-China relations leading to the downfall of the surprising alliance formed at the last COP.
Although the negotiating framework of COP27 does not have a major delivery mandate, its overall success and impact will be judged on delivery in key areas.
Progress must be made on the politically sensitive issue of Loss and Damage. The Glasgow Climate Pact includes a specific section on the requirement for a two-year dialogue to discuss funding arrangements for this, and the Egyptian presidency of COP27 has highlighted it would like to see significant progress too.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/11/geopolitical-problems-must-not-hamper-progress-cop27
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
US midterms: What to expect?04/11/2022 15:10:00
The 2022 midterms have a heightened importance with long-term implications for the future of American democracy.
Africa’s maritime agency cannot be overlooked04/11/2022 13:38:00
Increasing maritime awareness has already delivered impact, but consistency and continental leadership are needed to realize the sector’s full potential.
Democratic infrastructure must not be owned by the few02/11/2022 11:10:00
Elon Musk buying Twitter is a reminder that the power of platforms in shaping the digital public sphere means they should not be in the hands of billionaires.
Cautious optimism lies ahead for the Brazilian Amazon01/11/2022 12:20:00
With the success of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, supporters of climate change action in Brazil and around the world, can take a temporary sigh of relief.
Brazil’s new president inherits huge economic challenges28/10/2022 13:38:00
Brazil must tackle a hangover of Bolsonaro’s profligate public spending while attempting in a limited fiscal space to address growing poverty and malnutrition.
Hard times ahead for Sunak to restore UK's credibility26/10/2022 11:20:00
New prime minister Rishi Sunak needs to reassure the world about the future of UK foreign policy. But his pragmatism must cope with a battering ram of ideology.
What are the priorities for the new UK prime minister?25/10/2022 13:10:00
Experts from across Chatham House examine the range of domestic and foreign policy issues facing Rishi Sunak as he prepares to lead the UK government.
What are the priorities for the new UK prime minister?25/10/2022 09:20:00
The next prime minister of the UK will need to focus on a range on domestic and foreign policy issues.