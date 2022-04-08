Geospatial leaders to reinforce climate action commitment at prestigious Cambridge Conference

Leaders from mapping and geospatial organisations around the world will reinforce their commitment to providing trusted location data to support climate action at the 2022 Cambridge Conference in April.

The programme is based on the output recommendations made to national mapping and geospatial agencies at the Cambridge Conference in Conversation event that took place online in September 2021. These recommendations will be aligned in April with the three overarching themes of the United Nation’s (UN) Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF): People, Technology and Governance. Delegates will champion the role of national geospatial infrastructure in supplying and integrating data to enable governments to meet climate targets, such as the UN’s Agenda 2030.

This year’s event takes place from 12 to 14 April 2022 at Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford, with an additional day for the UK Showcase on 11 April. Delegates will hear from prominent research scientist, author and presenter, Professor Lewis Dartnell, who will provide insights on the geography of earth and shared human history. An award-winning science writer, Professor Dartnell is known for The Knowledge: How to Rebuild our World from Scratch, and Origins which examines how our planet made us.

Speakers also include Stephen Lake, Chair & CEO, Ordnance Survey (OS), the UK’s Geospatial Commission and Greg Scott, Inter-Regional Advisor, UN-GGIM, United Nations Statistics Division.

Location data has proven to be a valuable asset in mapping and monitoring environmental changes, how these changes are managed, and analysing how effective solutions are.

In fact, digital technologies can help reduce global carbon emissions by up to 15% – one-third of the 50% reduction required by 2030 – through solutions in energy, manufacturing, agriculture and land use, buildings, services, transportation, and traffic management. These transformative technologies, combined with the use of geospatial data provide vital insights for climate change management.

In the UK OS data is being used on many sustainable projects, from monitoring and analysing coastal erosion to helping preserve and restore valuable peatland carbon stores. In addition to monitoring change, OS data is also being used by the utility sector to identify locations for renewable energy systems and help plan the national roll out of EV infrastructures.

Other global examples of how location data is proving pivotal in tackling climate change and making sustainable infrastructure decisions include Mexico, where they are using regular updates on forest cover to identify areas under threat, plan policy incentives, regulation and enforcement, while geospatial data also allows the tracking of recovery and reforestation.

In Singapore, where 30% of the land is below 5m above sea level, detailed location data has been used to identify which parts of the coast should receive protection, and to develop planning regulations to prevent flash flood damage to critical infrastructure such as power facilities and metro stations.

David Henderson, Chief Geospatial Officer, Ordnance Survey yesterday said: