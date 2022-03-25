Ordnance Survey - English
Geovation named as a finalist in the Go:Tech Awards .22
Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) geospatial innovation hub, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Incubator or Accelerator Programme Award category at the Go:Tech Awards .22.
Business Leader’s Go:Tech Awards celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs who lead the way in technology and innovation across the UK. From CleanTech pioneers and tech start-ups to the advanced engineering giants, the awards are deliberately structured to showcase businesses of all sizes across the whole of the UK.
With awards in 14 categories up for grabs, a record number of entries meant hundreds of applications were overseen by the Go:Tech Awards’ expert and independent judging panel.
Geovation’s popular Accelerator Programme, which is also funded by HM Land Registry (HMLR), aims to propel start-ups to the next level, with the programme tailored to suit each start-up and their individual founders.
The programme provides start-ups with a bespoke package of financial support, worth over £100k per start-up, and includes equity-free grant funding, a 12-month residency in the data hub (6 months of which includes intensive support from industry experts), workshops, coaching and access to cutting edge data from OS and HMLR.
Carly Morris, Head of Geovation, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the Incubator or Accelerator Programme Award category at the prestigious Go:Tech Awards .22.
“Our market-leading Accelerator Programme connects industry problems to start-up solutions and together we can have a positive impact on people, the planet and profit. We’re really proud of this and strongly believe that entrepreneurs can make the world a better place.
“To date we have supported 131 location-data and proptech start-ups who have raised over £113m in funding and created over 1,700 jobs, as well as running 11 collaborative purpose driven challenges that have borne fruit to over 800 sustainability focussed ideas.”
The Go:Tech Awards .22 will take place at an in-person event on Thursday May 19 at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.
