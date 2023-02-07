Geovation opens Accelerator Programme to property and Geotech start-ups

The Accelerator Programme, co-funded by HM Land Registry (HMLR), offers 12 months bespoke support to help early-stage founders grow their business, with 6 months of intensive support and 6 months hands-off support focusing on the go-to-market stage. Start-ups receive up to £20K in equity-free grant funding and the equivalent of over £100k in perks during the programme including workshops, coaching and access to data from OS and HMLR.

The popular programme offers two application routes, the GeoTech track and the PropTech track.

The GeoTech track of the Accelerator Programme, which is supported by OS, is seeking start-ups in the energy, environment, telecommunications, sustainability, transport, health and well-being, and resilience and protection of life sectors.

The PropTech track, in association with HMLR, is looking for start-ups using land or property data and technology to revolutionise the property industry. There is a particular emphasis on the development of a simpler, user-friendly and transparent digital process for buying and selling property which will benefit homeowners and enable a world leading property market.

Carly Morris, Head of Geovation, said: “We are incredibly excited to open applications for our latest award-winning Accelerator Programme.

“The start-up scene in Britain has been growing exponentially, with 753,168 start-ups founded between March 2021 and March 2022 alone. But in light of the challenges we face today, we believe it’s more important than ever to support start-ups solve challenges and find solutions to build a commercially, environmentally, and socially sustainable future for everyday citizens.”

EverKnock, a PropTech start-up that provides a digital concierge service to manage the home-moving process, took part in last year’s Accelerator Programme.

Steve Talbot, Co-Founder and CTO of EverKnock, said: “Geovation stands out because you have access to the team and regular meetings with the tech team and programme manager.

“We’re a small team so naturally there are a lot of holes in our skillset. But Geovation filled those holes which allowed us to operate at a level above where we normally would be at this stage”.

To be eligible to apply, start-ups must be:

UK registered or eligible to be

Incorporated or not

Pre-seed funding

To apply, visit Apply to Programs. The deadline for applications is 23:59 (BST) 28 February 2023.