Chatham House
|Printable version
German election: Far-right firewall weakens as immigration concerns take centre stage
EXPERT COMMENT
With Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) on the rise, frontrunner Friedrich Merz’s attempts to outflank the far right on migration are ignoring the real solutions to Germany’s problems.
Germany’s elections on Sunday will take place against a backdrop of economic, societal and political turmoil.
Firstly, Germany’s economy is struggling. Concerns about US President Donald Trump’s potential tariffs on goods from the EU are very real for a country that, alongside China and the US, is one of the world’s three largest exporters. What is more, Germany’s share of industrial work has steadily declined, plummeting from 40 per cent in 1990 to just 27 per cent today. Its troubled industrial sector has dragged eurozone manufacturing into reverse.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/02/german-election-far-right-firewall-weakens-immigration-concerns-take-centre-stage
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The unpromising future of Japan–South Korea–US trilateral cooperation21/02/2025 12:20:00
The Trump administration’s approach to its alliances has shaken Europe. Indo-Pacific partners also have cause to be worried.
What the UK should do in defence of Ukraine and Europe19/02/2025 09:20:00
The UK must lead on Ukraine’s defence with clear spending commitments – and invest in European collaboration.
Europe needs to make its own plan for peace in Ukraine – and rouse its people to the threat from Russia17/02/2025 16:10:00
President Trump refuses to commit the US to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty. Europe must agree how to fill the vacuum to have a hope of influencing negotiations with Putin.
Trump’s ‘electroshock’ on Ukraine ends the debate: Europe cannot rely on the US for its security17/02/2025 12:20:00
Europe will still hope to make good use of its cards in any peace negotiations Trump plans with Moscow. But now it must decide how to pay for its own defence.
Chatham House to host ‘War Diaries: Unheard Voices of Ukrainian Children’ exhibition14/02/2025 10:10:00
Exhibition draws attention to the emotional and psychological toll of war on Ukrainian youth.
Events in the DRC show a new realpolitik is emerging in Africa – one that is fraught with danger13/02/2025 12:20:00
Apart from the heavy human cost, the return of hybrid warfare to the Democratic Republic of the Congo risks stability on the continent.
Despite Trump’s threats, Mexico is of fundamental importance to the US economy11/02/2025 13:20:00
Although there is a brief respite from the threat of tariffs, Mexican leaders must brace for tough times and focus on the long-term potential of the US–Mexico relationship.
Trump, Stargate, DeepSeek: A new, more unpredictable era for AI?11/02/2025 09:20:00
As the AI summit in Paris approaches, the US administration is taking a comparatively brakes-off approach on AI regulation. Can the UK and EU forge a leadership role on AI safety?