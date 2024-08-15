Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
GERS stats show higher public spending for Scotland as part of UK
The annual Government Expenditure and Revenue report underlines the collective economic strength of the UK, says Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeil.
The collective economic strength of the UK means higher spending on public services in Scotland, according to new figures released yesterday [14 August].
The Scottish Government’s Government Expenditure and Revenue (GERS) figures show that people in Scotland benefit from £2,417 more per head of additional spending compared to the UK average, as a result of the redistribution of wealth throughout the UK.
In 2023-24, £88.5 billion in tax receipts was raised in Scotland through devolved and reserved taxation, with £111 billion in public spending for Scotland. That works out to 8.1 per cent of UK revenue and 9.1 per cent of spending.
The figures also reveal that the ‘notional deficit’ in Scotland grew to around £22 billion, or 10.4 per cent of GDP, more than double the UK deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP.
The UK Government is committed to retaining the Barnett Formula and funding arrangements agreed with the Scottish Government in the Fiscal Framework, which enables this higher spending for Scotland, and working in partnership with the Scottish Government to drive economic growth in Scotland.
UK Government Minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeill yesterday said:
These figures underline the collective economic strength of the United Kingdom.
By pooling and sharing resources across the UK, Scots benefit by £2,417 more per head in public spending than the UK average. That means more money for schools and hospitals, if the Scottish Parliament chooses to invest in those areas.
Ensuring economic stability and then delivering economic growth are two of the driving missions of the UK Government. We have reset relationships with partners across the UK, and want to work closely with the Scottish Government to produce better results for people in Scotland.
The GERS figures can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gers-stats-show-higher-public-spending-for-scotland-as-part-of-uk
