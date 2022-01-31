Get help to apply for the job you want and make your job application stand out from the crowd

National Careers Service careers workshops can show you how to write an effective CV and show yourself in the best light.

If you wonder how to show that you are the right person for the job on your CV, or if you struggle to get all your experience down on the application form, we can help.

Our National Careers Service careers workshops are hosted by professional careers advisers who have lots of experience in showing people how to write a CV that brings out their best and shows an employer exactly what they’re looking for.

Each week has covered a different topic to help you improve your employability and get your dream job:

Week 1: Reviewing skills and interests

Week 2: Exploring careers and your local jobs market

Week 3: Identifying learning

Week 4: Writing your CV

Week 5: Making a good impression in the interview

Don’t worry if you missed previous weeks, you can get all of the advice you need from our advisers by contacting the National Careers Service, details below.

Week 4 Writing an effective CV

In week 1 we covered reviewing the skills you have, this week we’ll talk about making the most of those skills and showing them off in your CV. We’ll cover CV top tips and how you can make more effective applications for the job you want and increase your chance of success.

We’ll show you what a good CV looks like and give you the tools and techniques that make the most of your skills and experience, and make sure you match them to the job you are applying for.

Practical advice that you can use straight away will include:

What employers look for in a CV

How to enhance your skills and show yourself in the best light

How to make your CV stand out

And more…

To take the next step on the journey to unlocking your potential, follow the links below to sign up to the events in your region:



We understand the journey is not always a straight line, and you might not need help with every topic, so you can join in and jump out at any point. If you would like to know more about these events, or need any careers advice on learning, training and work outside of these events you can always contact the National Careers Service on 0800 100 900 or via webchat (8am-8pm weekdays and 10am-5pm Saturdays) or visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/.