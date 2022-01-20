Education and Skills Funding Agency
|Printable version
Get help to explore different careers and understand what employers in your area are looking for.
Join the National Careers Service career workshops for expert advice about what’s happening in your local area
Knowing what steps to take to get where you want to be can sometimes be a daunting prospect. That’s why we are here to help make it easier with our online National Careers Service career workshops, guiding you through the process of finding a job or helping you to secure a better one.
Sometimes all you need is a little bit of inspiration and someone who knows what opportunities are available in your area. Our expert careers advisers will give you exactly that.
Week 2 Exploring careers and your local jobs market
The second in our series of workshops will show you where you can go to look at potential careers that could be right for you, whether you have something in mind or are looking for inspiration.
We’ll also show you how to use information about careers, such as typical working hours or expected salary, to help you find one that suits your needs.
Our expert advisers will also demonstrate how to use intel from your local area to help you spot trends and find careers that are in demand. They will also show you how to develop the skills that employers are looking for.
We’ll show you:
- How to explore careers using online tools
- What Labour Market Information (LMI) is and why it is important
- How you can use LMI to help you make informed decisions
- And more…
To take the next step on the journey to unlocking your potential, follow the links below to sign up to the events in your region:
|Date
|Location
|24 January: 10am – 11am
|South West
|24 January: 11am – 12:30pm
|East Midlands
|24 January: 11am – 1pm
|West Midlands
|25 January: 11am – 12pm
|North West
|26 January: 10:30am – 12pm
|East of England
|26 January: 11:30am – 1pm
|South East
|26 January: 3pm – 4pm
|North East
|27 January: 3pm – 4pm
|Yorkshire & Humber
|28 January:10am – 11:30am
|London
We understand the journey is not always a straight line, and you might not need help with every topic, so you can join in and jump out at any point. If you would like to know more about these events, or need any careers advice on learning, training and work outside of these events you can always contact the National Careers Service on 0800 100 900 or via webchat (8am-8pm weekdays and 10am-5pm Saturdays) or visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/get-help-to-explore-different-careers-and-understand-what-employers-in-your-area-are-looking-for
Latest News from
Education and Skills Funding Agency
Boost your skills and get on the path to a better job in 2022 with the National Careers Service13/01/2022 09:25:00
Join professional careers advisers for 5 weeks of careers workshops to unlock your potential
School resource management adviser programme – 3 years on16/12/2021 10:25:00
How school resource management adviser support has helped to identify potential savings of £303 million to be reinvested in academies and schools.
ESFA publishes annual report and accounts for 2020-2101/12/2021 14:33:00
ESFA, has published its annual report and accounts 2020-21, which highlights that it has delivered on its funding body role.
National Apprenticeship Week theme ‘Build the Future’ announced for 202223/11/2021 16:10:00
The theme for the 15th annual National Apprenticeship Week has been announced today
National Apprenticeship Awards 2021 regional winners announced21/10/2021 14:18:00
Regional Winners from the National Apprenticeship Awards 2021 have been announced, celebrating employers, apprentices and champions from a wide range of industries and occupations
New data upload facility on 'Publish to the course directory'17/08/2021 10:25:00
After feedback from users, the National Careers Service has made it easier to upload and update large amounts of information on the platform.
Education and Skills Funding Agency review to ensure continued effectiveness06/08/2021 10:12:10
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is to be reviewed as part of a wider programme across Government to ensure it remains effective into the future.
New approaches to help support colleges29/07/2021 10:20:00
ESFA to take a more proactive approach to help colleges realise and re-invest savings and to spot early warning indicators of financial issues