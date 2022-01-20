Get help to explore different careers and understand what employers in your area are looking for.

Join the National Careers Service career workshops for expert advice about what’s happening in your local area

Knowing what steps to take to get where you want to be can sometimes be a daunting prospect. That’s why we are here to help make it easier with our online National Careers Service career workshops, guiding you through the process of finding a job or helping you to secure a better one.

Sometimes all you need is a little bit of inspiration and someone who knows what opportunities are available in your area. Our expert careers advisers will give you exactly that.

Week 2 Exploring careers and your local jobs market

The second in our series of workshops will show you where you can go to look at potential careers that could be right for you, whether you have something in mind or are looking for inspiration.

We’ll also show you how to use information about careers, such as typical working hours or expected salary, to help you find one that suits your needs.

Our expert advisers will also demonstrate how to use intel from your local area to help you spot trends and find careers that are in demand. They will also show you how to develop the skills that employers are looking for.

We’ll show you:

How to explore careers using online tools

What Labour Market Information (LMI) is and why it is important

How you can use LMI to help you make informed decisions

And more…

To take the next step on the journey to unlocking your potential, follow the links below to sign up to the events in your region:

We understand the journey is not always a straight line, and you might not need help with every topic, so you can join in and jump out at any point. If you would like to know more about these events, or need any careers advice on learning, training and work outside of these events you can always contact the National Careers Service on 0800 100 900 or via webchat (8am-8pm weekdays and 10am-5pm Saturdays) or visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/.