Get involved in Cloud Week 2022!
Call for blogs: On 7-11 November techUK will be hosting Cloud Week 2022.
We are looking for companies to share insights and thought leadership, demonstrate expertise in key areas, and showcase best practice or interesting case studies on the themes set out below.
If you would like to get involved, please contact chris.hazell@techuk.org
During Cloud Week we will be bringing you news, views and insights from the technology sector on what the next-generation of cloud computing will enable in the UK and identify the core challenges that might hinder growth of cloud-based innovation.
Please do reach out directly to get involved! #CloudFuture
Themes:
Monday 7 Nov: Unlocking the value of Cloud
On Monday we will showcase member case studies and explore how businesses are harnessing the opportunities of cloud to make better data-driven decisions and unlock value for customers.
Tuesday 8 Nov: Cloud and Public Services
From central and local government to the NHS and emergency services, cloud and edge computing have huge potential to empower public sector workers and boost efficiency across the public sector. On Tuesday we will highlight opportunities to support the delivery of public services.
Wednesday 9 Nov: Cloud and Sustainability
Cost optimisation, energy efficiency and sustainability are increasingly important to business leaders, and Wednesday will deep-dive into how CSPs are supporting cleaner and greener cloud services. We will also consider strategies for consuming cloud services more sustainably and showcase the work members are doing to harness cloud-based digital transformation to improve sustainability across the economy.
Thursday 10 Nov: Cloud and Digital Transformation for SMEs
Cloud can be a shortcut to digital transformation for many SMEs and open access to the latest data analytics tools, but SMEs also experience significant barriers to cloud adoption. On Thursday we will explore how cloud can support digital transformation for SMEs and boost productivity across the UK.
Friday 11 Nov: Hybrid Cloud and Edge Computing
On Friday we will explore how businesses are using hybrid and multi-cloud solutions to combine public cloud with on-prem infrastructure. We will also highlight the growing convergence between cloud and edge computing and consider the challenges and opportunities of a broader distributed computing ecosystem and what this means for businesses.
