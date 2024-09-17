Homeless Link
|Printable version
Get involved with our Autumn Budget campaign pack
On 30th October, the Chancellor will announce the Autumn Budget, with a Spending Review to follow next Spring, setting out its spending plans until 2028/29. The vast majority of funding commitments made to relieve single homelessness are set to expire by April 2025, representing almost £1bn that is due to leave the homelessness sector between now and April. We are calling for the Chancellor to provide certainty in the Autumn Budget by announcing a one-year rollover of homelessness funding, including additional funding for inflationary uplifts.
Then, as part of the multi-year Spending Review, we are calling for a review of all homelessness spending to inform a new ring-fenced funding system from 2026/27 onwards. If you missed our recent week’s webinar on this subject, you can watch it back here and read our new policy report, Breaking the Cycle: Funding a homelessness system that works for all.
We all need to play a role to make these asks heard. Our new Autumn Budget Campaign Pack outlines all the actions organisations can take, including writing to local MPs and landing media coverage, with a range of resources to support with this. Please do take a look and get involved.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/get-involved-with-our-autumn-budget-campaign-pack/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Prevention: the 'golden thread' in a national homelessness strategy05/09/2024 11:10:00
Prevention is always better than cure and preventing homelessness before it occurs should be the preferred course of action. This not only protects people from the trauma of homelessness but is more cost effective and reduces pressure on public services.
Seeking solutions to prevent homelessness for people leaving prison30/08/2024 16:10:00
The new Labour government recently announced a policy of Standard Determinate Sentences 40 (known as SDS40) under which people in prison will be released when they have served 40% of their sentence.
Taking a moment can save a life30/08/2024 14:10:00
For International Overdose Awareness Day (31st August), we are asking homelessness services to take a moment to consider the risks of overdose for people who use drugs, and how staff can respond to reduce drug-related deaths.
Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act - Update27/08/2024 15:20:00
As many of you know, the development of supported housing requirements under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act has been slow.
Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act - Update23/08/2024 12:10:00
As many of you know, the development of supported housing requirements under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act has been slow.
Racism and Housing: Access to Social Housing Interview Recruitment Survey20/08/2024 12:05:00
Shelter is looking to interview Black and Black mixed heritage people in England who have tried to access a social home – successfully or unsuccessfully.
Ending Migrant Homelessness - New policy briefing released16/08/2024 11:10:00
Migrant homelessness has long been the ‘elephant in the room’ in discussions with government. The need to be seen to be tough on immigration has meant that policy solutions to support migrants out of homelessness have too often gone unheeded.
Homeless Link responds to new Statutory Homelessness data09/08/2024 09:20:00
On 08/08/2024, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government released the latest Statutory Homelessness statistics for January to March 2024.
Free webinar: early release from prison and homelessness05/08/2024 13:15:00
In response to the Government's plans to release people from prison across September and November 2024 under the new SDS40 Policy, Homeless Link is partnering with Clinks to deliver a webinar for organisations to hear more about the emerging situation and how to best support people who will be leaving prison early through this scheme.