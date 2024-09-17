Get involved with our Autumn Budget campaign pack

On 30th October, the Chancellor will announce the Autumn Budget, with a Spending Review to follow next Spring, setting out its spending plans until 2028/29. The vast majority of funding commitments made to relieve single homelessness are set to expire by April 2025, representing almost £1bn that is due to leave the homelessness sector between now and April. We are calling for the Chancellor to provide certainty in the Autumn Budget by announcing a one-year rollover of homelessness funding, including additional funding for inflationary uplifts.

Then, as part of the multi-year Spending Review, we are calling for a review of all homelessness spending to inform a new ring-fenced funding system from 2026/27 onwards. If you missed our recent week’s webinar on this subject, you can watch it back here and read our new policy report, Breaking the Cycle: Funding a homelessness system that works for all.

We all need to play a role to make these asks heard. Our new Autumn Budget Campaign Pack outlines all the actions organisations can take, including writing to local MPs and landing media coverage, with a range of resources to support with this. Please do take a look and get involved.