Get ready for HeartUnions 2025
HeartUnions week 10-16 February, is all about recruiting people. A chance to tell the story about why unions are vital for everyone at work, and encourage them to join a union.
UK Space Agency - £16 million for new projects to boost UK benefits of satellite constellations03/02/2025 12:15:00
Two innovative projects are awarded a share of £16 million from the UK Space Agency today (3 February) to position the UK at the forefront of the latest advancements in satellite communications.
WWF comment on Land Use Framework consultation03/02/2025 11:05:00
David Walsh, head of public affairs at WWF, commented on the launch of the Land Use Framework consultation
LGA response to NAO report on violence against women and girls03/02/2025 10:05:00
The National Audit Office has released a report on violence against women and girls (VAWG).
Audit Scotland - Minimal progress on reducing car use03/02/2025 09:05:00
A lack of leadership has meant the Scottish Government has made minimal progress towards its challenging climate change goal of reducing car use.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's review of the Universal Service Obligation31/01/2025 11:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's review of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) announcement, which proposes to cut Royal Mail's Second Class deliveries to alternate weekdays
Almost 11 million people faced Christmas letter delays, Citizens Advice reveals31/01/2025 10:05:00
An estimated 10.7 million people (22% of UK adults) were hit with letter delays over Christmas, Citizens Advice has revealed.
NHS Confederation - Continued rise in norovirus patients means NHS not out of the woods yet31/01/2025 09:05:00
The pressure on patient flow continues in another tough winter
Chancellor is right to prioritise growth that delivers rising living standards30/01/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Chancellor’s announcement of plans for a third runway at Heathrow.
LGA - The Power of Local30/01/2025 10:25:00
At the LGA, we advocate for local solutions to national problems by working with councils to empower local government. As part of this work, we are championing the "Power of Local" approach to national policy, arguing that local government is essential to the delivery of national missions.