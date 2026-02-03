Get ready for HeartUnions 2026!

WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Paul Bate to step down as UK Space Agency CEO03/02/2026 12:15:00
Dr Paul Bate will be stepping down as Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency at the end of March 2026.
UK Space Agency: New facility to boost UK space SMEs opens with £3.9 million government backing02/02/2026 16:05:00
A new facility designed to help small businesses thrive in the UK space sector has opened at Airbus Defence and Space’s Stevenage site, backed by £3.9 million from the UK Space Agency.
New TUC analysis shows insecure work is rife in West Yorkshire02/02/2026 12:15:00
On a visit to the Spen Valley recently (Friday), the TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak will warn that workers in Yorkshire are at the sharp end of insecure work, and call on all parties to support increased employment rights.
NHS Confederation - New CQC report yet more evidence of increasing demand facing mental health services02/02/2026 10:05:00
The CQC report also lays bare that unacceptable racial inequalities still exist.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem's new smart meter rules02/02/2026 09:05:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responded to Ofgem’s new smart meter rules
CBI responds to Prime Minister’s China visit30/01/2026 12:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, responds to Prime Minister’s China visit
NHS Confederation - NHS remains under pressure despite drop in flu levels30/01/2026 12:05:00
The improvements in ambulance handover times suggests that extensive planning and the extraordinary effort of staff is resulting in more timely care.
Citizens Advice responds to the announcement water bills will rise by 5.4% from April30/01/2026 11:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that water bills are set to rise by 5.4% from April
Audit Scotland - Scotland's councils risk becoming financially unsustainable30/01/2026 10:05:00
Whilst councils have made significant savings, the cost of delivering services is rising faster than available funding. This risks the financial sustainability of councils over the next three to five years.